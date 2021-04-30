Aktie in diesem Artikel ArcelorMittal 25,97 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des weltgrößten Stahlkonzerns sei "in line" ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jack O'Brien in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Das gesamte Zahlenwerk wertete er als recht positiv./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 06:50 / BSTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.