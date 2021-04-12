|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
34,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
24,23 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,35%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
24,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,50%
|
Analyst Name:
Alan Spence
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
26,69 €
|13:41 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.04.21
|ArcelorMittal buy
|UBS AG
|01.04.21
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.21
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.03.21
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
