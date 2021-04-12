  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

ArcelorMittal Aktie WKN: A2DRTZ / ISIN: LU1598757687

24,20EUR
-0,13EUR
-0,51%
14:47:03
XETRA
24,39EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,05%
14:25:47
BTN
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
14.04.2021 13:41

ArcelorMittal buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal vor Zahlen für das erste Quartal von 28 auf 34 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Alan Spence erhöhte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Schätzungen für die operativen Ergebnisse für die europäischen Stahlunternehmen. Diese lägen nun über den Markterwartungen. Als Grund nannte Spence die steigenden Stahlpreise, die sich teilweise dem höchsten Stand seit rund drei Jahren näherten. Bei Voestalpine verwies er indes auf die vergleichsweise hohe Verschuldung. Sein bevorzugter Wert ist ArcelorMittal./gl/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf ArcelorMittal
Long
 SD8PAL 4,76
5,09
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf ArcelorMittal
Long
 SD89KG 9,13
0,27
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD8PAL, SD89KG. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2021 / 16:55 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.04.2021 / 19:00 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal buy

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
34,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
24,23 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,35%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
24,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,50%
Analyst Name:
Alan Spence 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
26,69 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

13:41 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.04.21 ArcelorMittal buy UBS AG
01.04.21 ArcelorMittal overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.03.21 ArcelorMittal buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.03.21 ArcelorMittal buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

Aus dem Grau ins Grüne
Heiße Wette auf die sich wandelnde Stahlbranche: Die besten Aktien
Stahlaktien: Die große Umstellung auf eine klimafreundliche Produktion kostet die Stahlriesen Milliarden und sehr viel Strom. Dennoch läuft sie jetzt an.
01.04.21
Société Générale SA shareholding notification (GlobeNewswire)
31.03.21
März 2021: Experten empfehlen ArcelorMittal-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
26.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Versöhnlicher Wochenausklang dank Ifo und schwachem Euro (Dow Jones)
26.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kursgewinne dank Ifo-Index und schwachem Euro (Dow Jones)
26.03.21
Société Générale SA shareholding notification (GlobeNewswire)
17.03.21
ArcelorMittal launches ‘XCarb™ innovation fund’ (GlobeNewswire)
17.03.21
ArcelorMittal launches XCarb™, signalling its commitment to producing carbon neutral steel (GlobeNewswire)
16.03.21
Warnstreiks der IG Metall in Bremen und Hamburg (dpa-afx)
Aus dem Grau ins Grüne
Heiße Wette auf die sich wandelnde Stahlbranche: Die besten Aktien
Stahlaktien: Die große Umstellung auf eine klimafreundliche Produktion kostet die Stahlriesen Milliarden und sehr viel Strom. Dennoch läuft sie jetzt an.
01.04.21
Société Générale SA shareholding notification (GlobeNewswire)
31.03.21
März 2021: Experten empfehlen ArcelorMittal-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
26.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Versöhnlicher Wochenausklang dank Ifo und schwachem Euro (Dow Jones)
26.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kursgewinne dank Ifo-Index und schwachem Euro (Dow Jones)
26.03.21
Société Générale SA shareholding notification (GlobeNewswire)
22.03.21
Heiße Wette auf die sich wandelnde Stahlbranche: Die besten Aktien (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
17.03.21
ArcelorMittal launches ‘XCarb™ innovation fund’ (GlobeNewswire)
17.03.21
ArcelorMittal launches XCarb™, signalling its commitment to producing carbon neutral steel (GlobeNewswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal Newsmehr ArcelorMittal News
RSS Feed
ArcelorMittal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele ArcelorMittal Aktie

+10,28%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,28%
Ø Kursziel: 26,69
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
18
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
34
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
18,00 €
Morgan Stanley
21,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
30,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27 €
UBS AG
30,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
34,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,28%
Ø Kursziel: 26,69
alle ArcelorMittal Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:50 Uhr Sanofi overweight
13:45 Uhr SAP buy
13:43 Uhr Covestro Halten
13:37 Uhr United Parcel Service Outperform
13:33 Uhr SAP buy
13:26 Uhr LafargeHolcim overweight
13:26 Uhr HeidelbergCement Neutral
13:26 Uhr RATIONAL Underperform
13:25 Uhr Schneider Electric Outperform
13:25 Uhr VINCI overweight
13:24 Uhr Covestro overweight
13:24 Uhr Fraport Neutral
13:24 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector Perform
13:23 Uhr GEA Sector Perform
13:21 Uhr Siemens Outperform
13:20 Uhr LOréal overweight
13:19 Uhr Henkel vz. Outperform
13:15 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
13:14 Uhr Zalando buy
13:14 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
13:12 Uhr Boeing Neutral
13:12 Uhr Henkel vz. overweight
13:11 Uhr Apple overweight
13:09 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Neutral
13:08 Uhr Givaudan buy
13:07 Uhr Covestro Sell
13:04 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
13:04 Uhr Siltronic Neutral
13:03 Uhr Infineon buy
13:03 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
13:03 Uhr ASML NV Neutral
13:01 Uhr Deutsche Post overweight
13:00 Uhr Novo Nordisk Underperform
12:52 Uhr Salzgitter buy
12:52 Uhr Klöckner buy
12:52 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
12:51 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
12:46 Uhr voestalpine Hold
12:37 Uhr LANXESS buy
12:37 Uhr K+S Neutral
12:36 Uhr Air Liquide buy
12:33 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
12:26 Uhr HelloFresh Outperform
12:26 Uhr LafargeHolcim buy
12:25 Uhr easyJet Outperform
12:24 Uhr CRH Sell
12:22 Uhr HeidelbergCement Sell
12:17 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
12:17 Uhr BHP Group buy
12:17 Uhr Stabilus buy

Top-Rankings

20 Dinge, die man für 561 Milliarden Euro kaufen könnte
20 Dinge, die man für 561 Milliarden Euro kaufen könnte
James Bond und seine Autos
Welcher Sportwagen gehörte zu welchem Bond-Film?
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen