NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal vor Zahlen für das erste Quartal von 28 auf 34 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Alan Spence erhöhte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Schätzungen für die operativen Ergebnisse für die europäischen Stahlunternehmen. Diese lägen nun über den Markterwartungen. Als Grund nannte Spence die steigenden Stahlpreise, die sich teilweise dem höchsten Stand seit rund drei Jahren näherten. Bei Voestalpine verwies er indes auf die vergleichsweise hohe Verschuldung. Sein bevorzugter Wert ist ArcelorMittal./gl/mis