NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 34 Euro belassen. Der Stahlkonzern habe den stärksten Jahresstart seit einem Jahrzehnt hingelegt, schrieb Analyst Alan Spence in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auch dank einer kontinuierlich verbesserten Preisgestaltung habe das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) die Erwartungen übertroffen./la/ag