Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

ArcelorMittal Neutral

10:11 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 25,50 auf 24,10 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Auch wenn die Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal im Rahmen seiner Erwartungen ausgefallen seien, entwickle sich die Nachfrage weiterhin schleppend, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte ihre Ergebnisprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2024 bis 2026./edh/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

