ArcelorMittal Aktie
WKN A2DRTZ
ISIN LU1598757687
Symbol AMSYF
ArcelorMittal Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 25,50 auf 24,10 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Auch wenn die Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal im Rahmen seiner Erwartungen ausgefallen seien, entwickle sich die Nachfrage weiterhin schleppend, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte ihre Ergebnisprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2024 bis 2026./edh/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 22:03 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
24,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
20,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,03%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
19,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,93%
|
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
27,52 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
