ArcelorMittal Aktie

19,77 EUR -0,21 EUR -1,03 %
STU
20,77 EUR -0,15 EUR -0,72 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 17,16 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,43

WKN A2DRTZ

ISIN LU1598757687

Symbol AMSYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

ArcelorMittal Neutral

10:11 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ArcelorMittal
19,77 EUR -0,21 EUR -1,03%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 25,50 auf 24,10 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Auch wenn die Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal im Rahmen seiner Erwartungen ausgefallen seien, entwickle sich die Nachfrage weiterhin schleppend, schrieb Analyst Matt Greene in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte ihre Ergebnisprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2024 bis 2026./edh/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 22:03 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
24,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
20,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,03%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
19,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,93%
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
27,52 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

