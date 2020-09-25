Aktie in diesem Artikel ArcelorMittal 11,33 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Der Verkauf der US-Tochter sei strategisch sinnvoll, schrieb Analyst Luke Nelson in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er lobte zudem die Wiederaufnahme von Aktienrückkäufen./ag/ajx