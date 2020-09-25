|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
9,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
11,29 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,28%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
11,33 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-20,58%
|
Analyst Name:
Luke Nelson
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,05 €
|11:56 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.09.20
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|24.09.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|UBS AG
|10.09.20
|ArcelorMittal Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:56 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.09.20
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|24.09.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|UBS AG
|10.09.20
|ArcelorMittal Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.09.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.09.20
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|24.09.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|UBS AG
|10.09.20
|ArcelorMittal Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.08.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.09.19
|ArcelorMittal Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|16.10.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|01.08.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|07.06.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|23.01.18
|ArcelorMittal Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:56 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.20
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.05.20
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.20
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.04.20
|ArcelorMittal Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
