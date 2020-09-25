finanzen.net
Neu: Sicherheit und Rendite in einem, das geht. Allianz startet Allvest. Erfahren Sie mehr.-w-

ArcelorMittal Aktie WKN: A2DRTZ / ISIN: LU1598757687

11,33EUR
+1,04EUR
+10,13%
13:49:45
XETRA
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
28.09.2020 11:56

ArcelorMittal Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Der Verkauf der US-Tochter sei strategisch sinnvoll, schrieb Analyst Luke Nelson in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er lobte zudem die Wiederaufnahme von Aktienrückkäufen./ag/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf ArcelorMittal CL8ECL 19.03.2021 9,00
8,49
Discountzertifikat Classic auf ArcelorMittal SR9CC4 18.06.2021 9,00
8,27
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL8ECL, SR9CC4. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.09.2020 / 08:51 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.09.2020 / 09:00 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Neutral

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
9,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
11,29 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,28%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
11,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-20,58%
Analyst Name:
Luke Nelson 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,05 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

11:56 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.09.20 ArcelorMittal buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.09.20 ArcelorMittal overweight Morgan Stanley
24.09.20 ArcelorMittal buy UBS AG
10.09.20 ArcelorMittal Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele ArcelorMittal Aktie

+6,34%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,34%
Ø Kursziel: 12,05
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
9
10
11
12
13
14
Deutsche Bank AG
14,00 €
UBS AG
12,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
9,00 €
Morgan Stanley
13 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
10,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
14,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,34%
Ø Kursziel: 12,05
alle ArcelorMittal Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:07 Uhr Merck kaufen
11:06 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
10:59 Uhr BASF market-perform
10:58 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
10:57 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
10:57 Uhr SAP buy
10:56 Uhr Evonik Outperform
10:18 Uhr Inditex Outperform
10:17 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
10:17 Uhr Rio Tinto Underperform
10:16 Uhr Pernod Ricard Outperform
09:54 Uhr DEUTZ buy
09:54 Uhr Diageo Sector Perform
09:22 Uhr Diageo Underperform
09:02 Uhr Ströer buy
08:29 Uhr Südzucker buy
08:29 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
08:29 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
08:28 Uhr Danone buy
07:45 Uhr Unilever Neutral
07:44 Uhr TOTAL overweight
07:44 Uhr Rolls-Royce Underweight
07:40 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
07:17 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser overweight
07:15 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
07:14 Uhr Kone overweight
07:02 Uhr Netflix buy
07:01 Uhr Siemens Equal weight
25.09.20 Siemens Outperform
25.09.20 Grand City Properties buy
25.09.20 Danone Neutral
25.09.20 LEG Immobilien buy
25.09.20 Barclays overweight
25.09.20 Lloyds Banking Group Neutral
25.09.20 Nestlé overweight
25.09.20 Klöckner Halten
25.09.20 Sartorius vz. overweight
25.09.20 Rheinmetall buy
25.09.20 Dürr buy
25.09.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
25.09.20 ArcelorMittal buy
25.09.20 RATIONAL Underperform
25.09.20 Philips Neutral
25.09.20 Daimler Outperform
25.09.20 Continental Neutral
25.09.20 MorphoSys Neutral
25.09.20 Siemens Healthineers Outperform
25.09.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
25.09.20 AXA buy
25.09.20 Vodafone Group buy

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit den staatlichen Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen