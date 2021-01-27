  • Suche
ArcelorMittal Aktie WKN: A2DRTZ / ISIN: LU1598757687

18,34EUR
+0,14EUR
+0,75%
16:49:18
STU
18,42EUR
+0,32EUR
+1,76%
17:50:05
GVIE
01.02.2021 15:01

ArcelorMittal overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal auf "Overweight" belassen. Die bankeigenen Global-Equity-Strategen rieten aktuell zu kurzfristigen Gewinnmitnahmen und hätten daher die Bewertung des Metall- und Minensektors aus taktischen Gründen von "Overweight" auf "Neutral" gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dies passe zu seiner eigenen, inzwischen vorsichtigeren fundamentalen Beurteilung. Europäische Stahlhersteller hätten den verbesserten Ausblick für 2021 bereits zunehmend in ihre Aktienkurse eingepreist, weshalb er zu einem sehr selektiven Vorgehen rate./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2021 / 07:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2021 / 07:45 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal overweight

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
18,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
18,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
22,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

15:01 Uhr ArcelorMittal overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.21 ArcelorMittal buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.01.21 ArcelorMittal buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.01.21 ArcelorMittal overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.01.21 ArcelorMittal buy Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

Analysensuche

Kursziele ArcelorMittal Aktie

+21,51%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,51%
Ø Kursziel: 22,29
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
16
18
20
22
24
26
28
UBS AG
25,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
28,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
16,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
18,00 €
Morgan Stanley
21,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,51%
Ø Kursziel: 22,29
alle ArcelorMittal Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:38 Uhr Zurich Insurance Hold
14:36 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
14:36 Uhr ASOS buy
14:36 Uhr Diageo buy
14:36 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
14:35 Uhr Covestro Conviction Buy List
14:34 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
14:34 Uhr RTL Neutral
14:34 Uhr Ryanair Neutral
14:33 Uhr Givaudan Hold
14:33 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
14:32 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
14:22 Uhr Symrise market-perform
14:22 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
14:21 Uhr Symrise Verkaufen
14:21 Uhr Ryanair Outperform
14:21 Uhr adidas Halten
14:19 Uhr Covestro kaufen
14:18 Uhr Intel Underperform
14:17 Uhr BP Sector Perform
14:16 Uhr SAP Neutral
14:16 Uhr SAP overweight
14:12 Uhr ArcelorMittal overweight
14:12 Uhr voestalpine Underweight
14:12 Uhr Salzgitter Neutral
14:11 Uhr BHP Group overweight
14:11 Uhr Rio Tinto overweight
14:09 Uhr RATIONAL Hold
14:09 Uhr Stabilus buy
14:08 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) buy
14:06 Uhr K+S buy
14:06 Uhr Stabilus Reduce
12:49 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
12:49 Uhr Deutsche Post overweight
12:48 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
12:48 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland overweight
12:47 Uhr UniCredit buy
06:54 Uhr LEG Immobilien Underweight
06:54 Uhr TAG Immobilien overweight
06:52 Uhr Vonovia overweight
06:52 Uhr Grand City Properties overweight
06:51 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen overweight
29.01.21 BBVA Outperform
29.01.21 SAP Outperform
29.01.21 SAP kaufen
29.01.21 Sartorius vz. Halten
29.01.21 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
29.01.21 Commerzbank Sell
29.01.21 Varta Reduce
29.01.21 SAP Hold

