|Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
18,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
18,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
22,29 €
