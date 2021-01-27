Aktie in diesem Artikel ArcelorMittal 18,34 EUR

0,75% Charts

News

Analysen

ArcelorMittal 18,34 EUR 0,75% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal auf "Overweight" belassen. Die bankeigenen Global-Equity-Strategen rieten aktuell zu kurzfristigen Gewinnmitnahmen und hätten daher die Bewertung des Metall- und Minensektors aus taktischen Gründen von "Overweight" auf "Neutral" gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dies passe zu seiner eigenen, inzwischen vorsichtigeren fundamentalen Beurteilung. Europäische Stahlhersteller hätten den verbesserten Ausblick für 2021 bereits zunehmend in ihre Aktienkurse eingepreist, weshalb er zu einem sehr selektiven Vorgehen rate./ck/tih