|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
46,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
27,41 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
67,85%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
27,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
67,49%
|
Analyst Name:
Luke Nelson
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
40,25 €
|09:16 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:16 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.02.22
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.22
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.22
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|09:16 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:16 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.02.22
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.22
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.22
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|09:16 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:16 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.02.22
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.01.22
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.22
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.09.19
|ArcelorMittal Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|16.10.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|01.08.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|07.06.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|23.01.18
|ArcelorMittal Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.01.22
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.21
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.02.21
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.01.21
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.11.20
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:29 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|08:28 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Overweight
|08:28 Uhr
|EVOTEC Buy
|08:27 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|08:25 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|08:23 Uhr
|VINCI Overweight
|08:01 Uhr
|Santander Overweight
|08:00 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|07:59 Uhr
|freenet Overweight
|07:59 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|07:45 Uhr
|Fraport Overweight
|07:26 Uhr
|Allianz Neutral
|07:23 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Overweight
|07:22 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Overweight
|07:21 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight
|04.02.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|04.02.22
|Santander Sector Perform
|04.02.22
|EVOTEC Outperform
|04.02.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|04.02.22
|K+S Underweight
|04.02.22
|Amazon Buy
|04.02.22
|K+S Kaufen
|04.02.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|04.02.22
|Barclays Buy
|04.02.22
|UBS Buy
|04.02.22
|adidas Add
|04.02.22
|Kone Buy
|04.02.22
|HelloFresh Kaufen
|04.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|04.02.22
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|04.02.22
|Siemens Healthineers Halten
|04.02.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|04.02.22
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|04.02.22
|Amazon Outperform
|04.02.22
|Vantage Towers Buy
|04.02.22
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|04.02.22
|K+S Add
|04.02.22
|Amazon Overweight
|04.02.22
|ING Group Underweight
|04.02.22
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Overweight
|04.02.22
|Roche Overweight
|04.02.22
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Outperform
|04.02.22
|BBVA Neutral
|04.02.22
|Noratis Kaufen
|04.02.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|04.02.22
|Roche Neutral
|04.02.22
|Nestlé Buy
|04.02.22
|Enel Buy
|04.02.22
|Kone Neutral
|04.02.22
|Sanofi Buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan