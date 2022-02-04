Aktie in diesem Artikel ArcelorMittal 27,47 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat ArcelorMittal vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 46 Euro belassen. Die Aktie steht zudem auf der "Analyst Focus List" von JPMorgan. Der Stahlkonzern dürfte am 10. Februar mit dem operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) die selbst veröffentlichte Konsensschätzung übertreffen, schrieb Analyst Luke Nelson in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem dürfte das Aktienrückkaufprogramm aufgestockt werden./gl/mis