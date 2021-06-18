  • Suche
ASOS Aktie

58,08EUR
+1,42EUR
+2,51%
17:23:34
STU
50,32GBP
+1,42GBP
+2,90%
17:26:33
LSE
29.06.2021 17:06

ASOS buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Asos nach aktuellen Daten der Marktforschungsplattform Kantar auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 6100 Pence belassen. Analyst Richard Edwards aktualisierte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den britischen Online-Modehändler für die Jahre 2021 bis 2025. Seine Schätzungen für das Ergebnis je Aktie behielt er jedoch bei./ck/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 10:12 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ASOS buy

Unternehmen:
ASOS plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
61,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
56,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,77%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
50,32 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,22%
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
63,00 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ASOS plc

17:06 Uhr ASOS buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.21 ASOS buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.06.21 ASOS Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
14.05.21 ASOS overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.04.21 ASOS Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Nachrichten zu ASOS plc

Prognose bleibt
ASOS hebt bei Gewinn ab - Aktie dennoch tiefer
Der Trend zum Online-Shoppen in der Corona-Pandemie hat dem britischen Modehändler ASOS im ersten Halbjahr einen Gewinnsprung von 275 Prozent beschert.
25.06.21
Asos to make redundancies at Topshop (Retail Gazette)
21.06.21
Asos considers restructuring teams across Arcadia brands (Retail Gazette)
15.06.21
ASOS PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
19.05.21
Asos mulls takeover of Feelunique and Cult Beauty (Retail Gazette)
30.04.21
April 2021: So schätzen Experten die ASOS-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
28.04.21
Asos calls for practice of mandatory human rights in modern slavery statement (Retail Gazette)
15.04.21
DPD partners with ASOS for collection of pre-loved clothing for charity    (eDelivery)
14.04.21
Kursziele ASOS Aktie

+25,20%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +25,20%
Ø Kursziel: 63,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
50
55
60
65
70
75
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
58,00 £
Barclays Capital
58 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
66 £
Credit Suisse Group
73 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
70,00 £
UBS AG
53 £
RBC Capital Markets
75,00 £
Morgan Stanley
50,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
68,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
61,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +25,20%
Ø Kursziel: 63,00
alle ASOS plc Kursziele

