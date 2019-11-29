ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Asos anlässlich des "Black Friday" auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 3200 Pence belassen. In diesem Jahr dürfte der Schnäppchentag für das Schlussquartal wegen der kürzeren Spanne bis Weihnachten noch bedeutender werden als sonst üblich, schrieb Analystin Olivia Townsend in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Rabatte seien immer noch hoch, gleichzeitig aber neue Taktiken im Spiel. Asos, Inditex, Superdry und JD Sports traut die Expertin in diesem Jahr eine führende Rolle zu./tih/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.11.2019 / 11:11 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.11.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.