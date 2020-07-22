finanzen.net

Assicurazioni Generali Aktie WKN: 850312 / ISIN: IT0000062072

12,70EUR
-0,86EUR
-6,34%
17:35:38
STU
12,79EUR
-0,78EUR
-5,75%
17:45:06
GVIE
30.07.2020 15:16

Assicurazioni Generali Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Generali nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 13 Euro belassen. Insgesamt sei es dem Versicherungskonzern gelungen, zuverlässige durch raue See zu navigieren, schrieb Analyst Edward Gunby in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Einschätzung. Die operative Entwicklung sei im zweiten Quartal solide gewesen./mf/stw

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.07.2020 / 07:26 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Assicurazioni Generali Neutral

Unternehmen:
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
13,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
13,39 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,91%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
12,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,36%
Analyst Name:
Edward Gunby 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
14,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Assicurazioni Generali Aktie

+11,81%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,81%
Ø Kursziel: 14,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Jefferies & Company Inc.
13 €
Credit Suisse Group
12,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
15 €
Barclays Capital
14 €
UBS AG
12,00 €
Morgan Stanley
14,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
16,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,81%
Ø Kursziel: 14,20
