|Unternehmen:
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
13,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
13,39 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,91%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
12,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,36%
|
Analyst Name:
Edward Gunby
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
14,20 €
|15:16 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.07.20
|Assicurazioni Generali buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.07.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.07.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.06.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:16 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.07.20
|Assicurazioni Generali buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.07.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.07.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.06.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.07.20
|Assicurazioni Generali buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.05.19
|Assicurazioni Generali overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.05.19
|Assicurazioni Generali overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.19
|Assicurazioni Generali buy
|Oddo BHF
|09.05.19
|Assicurazioni Generali overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.07.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.06.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.04.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.19
|Assicurazioni Generali Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.19
|Assicurazioni Generali Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15:16 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.07.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.06.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
