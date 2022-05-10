Aktie in diesem Artikel AUTO1 7,86 EUR

Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Auto1 nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 20,60 Euro belassen. Der Online-Gebrauchtwagenhändler habe die Erwartungen zumindest beim Umsatz übertroffen und den Ausblick bestätigt, schrieb Analystin Lisa Yang in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 07:10 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.