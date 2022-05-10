  • Suche
AUTO1 Aktie

7,86EUR
+0,26EUR
+3,42%
15:51:11
XETRA

WKN: A2LQ88 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

11.05.2022 15:31

AUTO1 Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Auto1 nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 20,60 Euro belassen. Der Online-Gebrauchtwagenhändler habe die Erwartungen zumindest beim Umsatz übertroffen und den Ausblick bestätigt, schrieb Analystin Lisa Yang in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 07:10 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: AUTO1 Buy

Unternehmen:
AUTO1		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
20,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
8,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
156,38%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
7,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
162,09%
Analyst Name:
Lisa Yang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
31,07 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu AUTO1

15:31 Uhr AUTO1 Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:26 Uhr AUTO1 Overweight Barclays Capital
14:01 Uhr AUTO1 Buy UBS AG
11:01 Uhr AUTO1 Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.05.22 AUTO1 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu AUTO1

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele AUTO1 Aktie

+295,25%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +295,25%
Ø Kursziel: 31,07
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
10
20
30
40
50
60
70
RBC Capital Markets
70,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
32,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21 €
Barclays Capital
25,00 €
UBS AG
27 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +295,25%
Ø Kursziel: 31,07
alle AUTO1 Kursziele

