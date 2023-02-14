AUTO1 Aktie
WKN A2LQ88
ISIN DE000A2LQ884
Symbol ATOGF
AUTO1 Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Auto1 nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 10,60 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz des Online-Gebrauchtwagenhändlers habe ihre Prognose und die Konsensschätzung verfehlt, schrieb Analystin Lisa Yang in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Der Ausblick auf 2023 sei weitgehend erwartungsgemäß ausgefallen./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.02.2023 / 08:18 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: AUTO1 Neutral
|Unternehmen:
AUTO1
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
10,60 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
7,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
50,35%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
7,29 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
45,40%
|
Analyst Name:
Lisa Yang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
13,18 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu AUTO1
|10:11
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:11
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.01.23
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:11
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:11
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.01.23
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:11
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.01.23
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|AUTO1 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.12.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|03.08.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:11
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.22
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.22
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.