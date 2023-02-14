DAX 15.456 +0,4%ESt50 4.263 +0,5%TDax 3.262 +0,9%Dow 33.045 -0,3%Nas 11.507 +0,1%Bitcoin 22.942 +0,6%Euro 1,0594 -0,1%Öl 80,96 +0,6%Gold 1.827 +0,1%
AUTO1 Aktie

7,29 EUR +0,19 EUR +2,68 %
WKN A2LQ88 Symbol ATOGF
WKN A2LQ88

ISIN DE000A2LQ884

Symbol ATOGF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

AUTO1 Neutral

10:11
AUTO1 Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Auto1 nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 10,60 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz des Online-Gebrauchtwagenhändlers habe ihre Prognose und die Konsensschätzung verfehlt, schrieb Analystin Lisa Yang in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Der Ausblick auf 2023 sei weitgehend erwartungsgemäß ausgefallen./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.02.2023 / 08:18 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: AUTO1 Neutral

Unternehmen:
AUTO1		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
10,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
7,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
50,35%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
7,29 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
45,40%
Analyst Name:
Lisa Yang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
13,18 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu AUTO1

10:11 AUTO1 Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:11 AUTO1 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.02.23 AUTO1 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
30.01.23 AUTO1 Equal Weight Barclays Capital
27.01.23 AUTO1 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

