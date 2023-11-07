DAX 15.157 +0,0%ESt50 4.158 +0,1%MSCI World 2.887 -0,1%Dow 34.153 +0,2%Nas 13.640 +0,9%Bitcoin 33.103 -0,1%Euro 1,0676 -0,2%Öl 80,52 -1,1%Gold 1.963 -0,3%
AUTO1 Aktie

6,93 EUR
Marktkap. 1,38 Mrd. EUR

WKN A2LQ88

ISIN DE000A2LQ884

Symbol ATOGF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

AUTO1 Neutral

13:41 Uhr
AUTO1
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Auto1 nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Der Online-Gebrauchtwagenhändler habe ein durchwachsenes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analystin Lisa Yang in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Umsatz und Absatz hätten enttäuscht, wogegen das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) überraschend erstmals positiv ausfalle und damit auch ein Quartal früher als vom Unternehmen geplant./gl/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 08:31 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
AUTO1		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
9,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
6,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,89%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
6,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,87%
Analyst Name:
Lisa Yang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,23 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu AUTO1

13:41 AUTO1 Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:31 AUTO1 Buy UBS AG
10.10.23 AUTO1 Equal Weight Barclays Capital
05.10.23 AUTO1 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.09.23 AUTO1 Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu AUTO1