AUTO1 Aktie
WKN A2LQ88
ISIN DE000A2LQ884
Symbol ATOGF
AUTO1 Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Auto1 nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Der Online-Gebrauchtwagenhändler habe ein durchwachsenes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analystin Lisa Yang in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Umsatz und Absatz hätten enttäuscht, wogegen das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) überraschend erstmals positiv ausfalle und damit auch ein Quartal früher als vom Unternehmen geplant./gl/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 08:31 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: AUTO1 Neutral
|Unternehmen:
AUTO1
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
9,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
6,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,89%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
6,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,87%
|
Analyst Name:
Lisa Yang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,23 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu AUTO1
|13:41
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:31
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|10.10.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.10.23
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|13:41
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:31
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|10.10.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.10.23
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|11:31
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|AUTO1 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:41
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.09.23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.09.23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.