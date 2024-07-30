DAX 18.494 +0,5%ESt50 4.882 +0,8%MSCI World 3.531 +0,5%Dow 40.743 +0,5%Nas 17.147 -1,3%Bitcoin 61.006 -0,3%Euro 1,0827 +0,1%Öl 80,79 +2,1%Gold 2.418 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 PayPal A14R7U Tesla A1CX3T CrowdStrike A2PK2R AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Varta A0TGJ5
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Fed-Entscheid: DAX fester -- Fresenius übertrifft die Erwartungen -- Microsoft steigert Umsatz und verdient mehr -- BioNTech, adidas, Lufthansa, TeamViewer, AMD im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Bank AG mit Investmenttipp: Hold-Note für Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie
FTSE 100-Papier Vodafone Group-Aktie: Diese Dividendenausschüttung erhalten Vodafone Group-Aktionäre
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Die Welt in einem ETF: Jetzt in den FTSE All-World von Vanguard investieren!

AUTO1 Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
AUTO1 Aktien-Sparplan
7,92 EUR +1,04 EUR +15,04 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 1,47 Mrd. EUR Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN A2LQ88

ISIN DE000A2LQ884

Symbol ATOGF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

AUTO1 Neutral

12:06 Uhr
AUTO1 Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
AUTO1
7,92 EUR 1,04 EUR 15,04%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Auto1 nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 7,20 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Ergebnisse seien besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst James Tate am Mittwoch in seiner ersten Reaktion. Zudem habe der Online-Gebrauchtwagenhändler den Jahresausblick erhöht./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2024 / 06:56 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: AUTO1 Neutral

Unternehmen:
AUTO1		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
7,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
6,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,77%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
7,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,03%
Analyst Name:
James Tate 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,43 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu AUTO1

12:56 AUTO1 Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:06 AUTO1 Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:41 AUTO1 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.07.24 AUTO1 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.07.24 AUTO1 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu AUTO1