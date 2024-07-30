AUTO1 Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Auto1 nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 7,20 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Ergebnisse seien besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst James Tate am Mittwoch in seiner ersten Reaktion. Zudem habe der Online-Gebrauchtwagenhändler den Jahresausblick erhöht./edh/ag
