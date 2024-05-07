AUTO1 Aktie
WKN A2LQ88
ISIN DE000A2LQ884
Symbol ATOGF
AUTO1 Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Auto1 mit einem Kursziel von 6,20 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Profitabilität des Online-Autohändlers sei stark gewesen, schrieb Analyst Marcus Diebel am Mittwoch nach Quartalszahlen. Er geht davon aus, dass sich der Konsens für das operative Ergebnis in der Mitte der neuen Zielspanne für das Gesamtjahr einpendeln werde./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 07:29 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 07:31 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: AUTO1 Neutral
|Unternehmen:
AUTO1
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
6,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
6,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,76%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
6,71 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,53%
|
Analyst Name:
Marcus Diebel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
8,70 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu AUTO1
|13:06
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:31
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|04.04.24
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.24
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.02.24
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13:06
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:31
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|04.04.24
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.24
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.02.24
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:31
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|29.02.24
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|29.02.24
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.24
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|AUTO1 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:06
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.24
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.02.24
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.02.24
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.