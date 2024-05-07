DAX 18.459 +0,2%ESt50 5.030 +0,3%MSCI World 3.402 +0,3%Dow 38.884 +0,1%Nas 16.333 -0,1%Bitcoin 58.061 +0,1%Euro 1,0742 -0,1%Öl 82,08 -1,1%Gold 2.317 +0,1%
AUTO1 Aktie

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

AUTO1 Neutral

13:06 Uhr
AUTO1 Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Auto1 mit einem Kursziel von 6,20 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Profitabilität des Online-Autohändlers sei stark gewesen, schrieb Analyst Marcus Diebel am Mittwoch nach Quartalszahlen. Er geht davon aus, dass sich der Konsens für das operative Ergebnis in der Mitte der neuen Zielspanne für das Gesamtjahr einpendeln werde./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 07:29 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 07:31 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

