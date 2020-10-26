NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 212 Pence belassen. Das zweite Quartal der Bank sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Joseph Dickerson in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Einschätzung. Die Finanzmärkte hätten daran wie zu erwarten einen beträchtlichen Anteil gehabt./mf