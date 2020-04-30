HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Barclays nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal von 150 auf 160 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die britische Bank habe einige wesentliche Bedenken der Investoren adressiert, schrieb Analyst Peter Richardson in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zwar sei die Risikovorsorge für Kredite höher gewesen als gedacht, doch sei die Unsicherheit mit Blick auf die Vermögenswerte damit weniger geworden. Zudem habe das Investmentbanking stark abschnitten./mis/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / 16:37 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.