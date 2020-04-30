finanzen.net
Barclays Aktie WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

1,27EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,82%
30.04.2020
XETRA
1,02GBP
-0,03GBP
-3,29%
13:35:45
LSE
01.05.2020 10:26

Barclays buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Barclays nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal von 150 auf 160 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die britische Bank habe einige wesentliche Bedenken der Investoren adressiert, schrieb Analyst Peter Richardson in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zwar sei die Risikovorsorge für Kredite höher gewesen als gedacht, doch sei die Unsicherheit mit Blick auf die Vermögenswerte damit weniger geworden. Zudem habe das Investmentbanking stark abschnitten./mis/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / 16:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays buy

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
1,60 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,04 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
54,23%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,02 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
56,22%
Analyst Name:
Peter Richardson 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,67 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Barclays plc

10:26 Uhr Barclays buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.04.20 Barclays Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.20 Barclays buy UBS AG
29.04.20 Barclays overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.20 Barclays buy HSBC
Nachrichten zu Barclays plc

01.04.20
Barclays will keine Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
13.02.20
Barclays steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
01.08.19
Barclays erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)
Erträge gestiegen
Risikovorsorge drückt auf Barclays-Gewinn - Aktie springt dennoch hoch
Die britische Großbank Barclays hat im ersten Quartal deutlich mehr Geld für Kreditausfälle infolge der Corona-Pandemie zurückgestellt als erwartet.
02.03.20
Großinvestor stellt sich gegen Barclays-Chef wegen Epstein-Verbindung (Reuters)
01.08.19
Barclays erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)
29.04.20
Risikovorsorge drückt auf Barclays-Gewinn - Aktie springt dennoch hoch (dpa-afx)
13.02.20
Barclays steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
01.04.20
Barclays will keine Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
29.02.20
Barclays-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Experten sehen bei Barclays-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
14.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Barclays gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Erträge gestiegen
Risikovorsorge drückt auf Barclays-Gewinn - Aktie springt dennoch hoch
Die britische Großbank Barclays hat im ersten Quartal deutlich mehr Geld für Kreditausfälle infolge der Corona-Pandemie zurückgestellt als erwartet.
02.03.20
Großinvestor stellt sich gegen Barclays-Chef wegen Epstein-Verbindung (Reuters)
01.08.19
Barclays erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)
29.04.20
Risikovorsorge drückt auf Barclays-Gewinn - Aktie springt dennoch hoch (dpa-afx)
13.02.20
Barclays steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
01.04.20
Barclays will keine Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
29.02.20
Barclays-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Experten sehen bei Barclays-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
14.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Barclays gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Erträge gestiegen
Risikovorsorge drückt auf Barclays-Gewinn - Aktie springt dennoch hoch
Die britische Großbank Barclays hat im ersten Quartal deutlich mehr Geld für Kreditausfälle infolge der Corona-Pandemie zurückgestellt als erwartet.
20.03.20
DAX geht mit sattem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Vapiano zahlungsunfähig -- Merz bleibt thyssen-Chefin -- Allianz, Siemens, OSRAM, ams im Fokus (finanzen.net)
09.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich deutlich stärker ins lange Wochenende -- EU-Finanzminister einigen sich auf Corona-Hilfspaket -- comdirect meldet Gewinnsprung -- Disney, Starbucks, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.04.20
DAX beendet Handel tiefrot -- US-Börsen tief im Minus --T-Mobile schließt Sprint-Fusion ab -- Springer: Börsenaus steht fest -- Continental nimmt Ausblick zurück -- BYD, adidas, Munich Re im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
22.04.20
DAX und Wall Street letztlich höher -- Wirecard: KPMG-Untersuchung dauert an -- Vonovia wohl an Deutsche Wohnen interessiert -- Biogen, TeamViewer, Netflix, Snap, Talanx im Fokus (finanzen.net)
25.04.20
Bargeldloses Bezahlen: Das sind die Karten der Spitzenklasse! (finanzen.net)
20.03.20
VIRUS: Britische Notenbank streicht 2020er-Stresstest für Banken (dpa-afx)
Erträge gestiegen
Risikovorsorge drückt auf Barclays-Gewinn - Aktie springt dennoch hoch
Die britische Großbank Barclays hat im ersten Quartal deutlich mehr Geld für Kreditausfälle infolge der Corona-Pandemie zurückgestellt als erwartet.
20.03.20
DAX geht mit sattem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Vapiano zahlungsunfähig -- Merz bleibt thyssen-Chefin -- Allianz, Siemens, OSRAM, ams im Fokus (finanzen.net)
09.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich deutlich stärker ins lange Wochenende -- EU-Finanzminister einigen sich auf Corona-Hilfspaket -- comdirect meldet Gewinnsprung -- Disney, Starbucks, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.04.20
DAX beendet Handel tiefrot -- US-Börsen tief im Minus --T-Mobile schließt Sprint-Fusion ab -- Springer: Börsenaus steht fest -- Continental nimmt Ausblick zurück -- BYD, adidas, Munich Re im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
22.04.20
DAX und Wall Street letztlich höher -- Wirecard: KPMG-Untersuchung dauert an -- Vonovia wohl an Deutsche Wohnen interessiert -- Biogen, TeamViewer, Netflix, Snap, Talanx im Fokus (finanzen.net)
25.04.20
Bargeldloses Bezahlen: Das sind die Karten der Spitzenklasse! (finanzen.net)
20.03.20
VIRUS: Britische Notenbank streicht 2020er-Stresstest für Banken (dpa-afx)
01.08.19
Barclays erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)
13.02.20
Barclays steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
01.04.20
Barclays will keine Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)

