Aktie in diesem Artikel Barclays plc 1,30 EUR

3,37% Charts

News

Analysen Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen Barclays plc 1,30 EUR 3,37% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Berenberg hat Barclays nach der Überprüfung von Kreditausfallrisiken für europäische Banken auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 160 Pence belassen. Laut Analyst Peter Richardson müsste die Konsensschätzung 2020 für Kreditausfälle europäischer Banken wohl um 15 bis 45 Prozent steigen, wie er in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie schrieb. Zugleich wiederum dürfte die Konsensschätzung zu den Kreditverlusten 2022 zu hoch sein und steigende Gewinnschätzungen nach sich ziehen. In seiner Überprüfung hätten sich vor allem Banken aus den Benelux-Staaten gut geschlagen, weshalb er diese präferiere. Barclays und Unicredit dagegen sich relativ schlecht geschlagen./ck/mis

Werbung

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.07.2020 / 20:03 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.