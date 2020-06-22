|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Barclays plc
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
1,60 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,17 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
36,85%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,19 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,00%
|
Analyst Name:
Peter Richardson
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,59 £
|11:21 Uhr
|Barclays buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.06.20
|Barclays buy
|UBS AG
|22.06.20
|Barclays buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.06.20
|Barclays overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.20
|Barclays overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
