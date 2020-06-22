finanzen.net

Barclays Aktie WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

1,30EUR
+0,04EUR
+3,37%
14:02:18
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
02.07.2020 11:21

Barclays buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Berenberg hat Barclays nach der Überprüfung von Kreditausfallrisiken für europäische Banken auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 160 Pence belassen. Laut Analyst Peter Richardson müsste die Konsensschätzung 2020 für Kreditausfälle europäischer Banken wohl um 15 bis 45 Prozent steigen, wie er in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie schrieb. Zugleich wiederum dürfte die Konsensschätzung zu den Kreditverlusten 2022 zu hoch sein und steigende Gewinnschätzungen nach sich ziehen. In seiner Überprüfung hätten sich vor allem Banken aus den Benelux-Staaten gut geschlagen, weshalb er diese präferiere. Barclays und Unicredit dagegen sich relativ schlecht geschlagen./ck/mis

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.07.2020 / 20:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays buy

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
1,60 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,17 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
36,85%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,19 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,00%
Analyst Name:
Peter Richardson 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,59 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Barclays plc

11:21 Uhr Barclays buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.06.20 Barclays buy UBS AG
22.06.20 Barclays buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.06.20 Barclays overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.06.20 Barclays overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Barclays Aktie

+34,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,53%
Ø Kursziel: 1,59
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
UBS AG
1 £
RBC Capital Markets
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,53%
Ø Kursziel: 1,59
alle Barclays plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:29 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
13:25 Uhr E.ON Neutral
13:15 Uhr DWS Group overweight
13:04 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
13:04 Uhr Alstom Hold
13:03 Uhr Akzo Nobel buy
13:02 Uhr K+S Hold
12:50 Uhr BASF market-perform
12:48 Uhr Evonik Outperform
12:38 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
12:14 Uhr United Internet buy
12:14 Uhr ING Group buy
12:04 Uhr Rio Tinto buy
12:03 Uhr Symrise buy
11:59 Uhr flatex buy
11:57 Uhr Bayer Hold
11:08 Uhr LafargeHolcim kaufen
11:05 Uhr Airbus Outperform
11:04 Uhr Varta Sell
11:04 Uhr CRH Outperform
11:04 Uhr GRENKE buy
11:02 Uhr Corestate Capital buy
11:02 Uhr TOTAL Outperform
11:01 Uhr Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
11:01 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
11:00 Uhr Eni Neutral
10:59 Uhr BP Neutral
10:57 Uhr Telefonica Neutral
10:56 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform
10:38 Uhr Fraport Hold
10:35 Uhr UniCredit buy
10:35 Uhr BBVA Sell
10:35 Uhr Barclays buy
10:34 Uhr ING Group buy
10:26 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) buy
10:25 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) buy
10:25 Uhr Diageo Hold
09:34 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
09:34 Uhr Symrise Underweight
09:33 Uhr Unilever Neutral
09:33 Uhr Unilever Neutral
09:33 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral
09:32 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
09:30 Uhr Danone overweight
09:30 Uhr LOréal overweight
09:29 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser overweight
09:29 Uhr Nestlé overweight
09:09 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
09:07 Uhr Vonovia overweight
08:50 Uhr Software Neutral

Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie gehen Sie angesichts der ausgesprochen volatilen Börsen in diesem Sommer mit Ihrem Depot um?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen