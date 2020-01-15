|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Barclays plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
37,19%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,10%
|
Analyst Name:
Jernej Omahen
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,08 £
|15.01.20
|Barclays overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.20
|Barclays Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.01.20
|Barclays overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.20
|Barclays Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.12.19
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.11.19
|Barclays Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.11.19
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.19
|Barclays Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
