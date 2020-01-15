NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Barclays von 235 auf 240 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit seinen erhöhten Schätzungen bis 2023 reflektiere er die Bilanzsaison der US-Wettbewerberbanken, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/fba



