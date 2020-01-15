finanzen.net
Barclays Aktie WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

2,05EUR
-0,02EUR
-0,73%
11:43:21
STU
1,75GBP
±0,00GBP
-0,10%
12:12:06
BTE
20.01.2020 12:06

Barclays Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Barclays von 235 auf 240 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit seinen erhöhten Schätzungen bis 2023 reflektiere er die Bilanzsaison der US-Wettbewerberbanken, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/fba

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 17:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays Neutral

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,75 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
37,19%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,75 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,10%
Analyst Name:
Jernej Omahen 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Barclays plc

Herausforderungen
Barclays-Aktie fester: Brexit, Handelskriege, Zinstief: Barclays stellt Renditeziele in Frage
ie britische Großbank Barclays hat im dritten Quartal den Widrigkeiten wie der weltweiten Konjunkturschwäche, den Brexit-Unsicherheiten sowie den niedrigen Zinsen getrotzt.
07:51 Uhr
21.11.19
Kursziele Barclays Aktie

+18,57%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,57%
Ø Kursziel: 2,08
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
HSBC
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Morgan Stanley
2,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,57%
Ø Kursziel: 2,08
alle Barclays plc Kursziele

