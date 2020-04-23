NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Pence belassen. Analyst Martin Leitgeb sprach in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung von einem insgesamt durchwachsenen Zahlenwerk der britischen Bank. Einem starken Investmentbanking habe eine höher als gedacht ausgefallene Risikovorsorge entgegengewirkt./ajx/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 07:43 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



