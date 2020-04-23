finanzen.net
Barclays Aktie WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

1,27EUR
+0,14EUR
+12,58%
16:30:24
XETRA
1,11GBP
+0,14GBP
+14,38%
17:01:51
BTE
29.04.2020 14:56

Barclays Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Pence belassen. Analyst Martin Leitgeb sprach in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung von einem insgesamt durchwachsenen Zahlenwerk der britischen Bank. Einem starken Investmentbanking habe eine höher als gedacht ausgefallene Risikovorsorge entgegengewirkt./ajx/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 07:43 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,07 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,06%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,11 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,35%
Analyst Name:
Martin Leitgeb 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,66 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:56 Uhr Barclays Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:12 Uhr Barclays buy UBS AG
11:56 Uhr Barclays overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.20 Barclays buy HSBC
22.04.20 Barclays Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
