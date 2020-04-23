|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Barclays plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,07 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,06%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,11 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,35%
|
Analyst Name:
Martin Leitgeb
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,66 £
|14:56 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
