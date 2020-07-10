finanzen.net
Nachhaltig Investieren mit dem Robo Advisor VisualVest. Nehmen Sie positiven Einfluss auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft - ohne Renditeverzicht.-w-

Barclays Aktie WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

1,30EUR
-0,03EUR
-1,93%
11:03:44
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
14.07.2020 13:21

Barclays Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Barclays vor Zahlen von 150 auf 135 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Bei den Belastungsfaktoren für die britischen Banken habe sich im Vorfeld der Quartalszahlen nichts verbessert, schrieb Analyst Martin Leitgeb in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Kreditausfälle ließen sich derzeit nur schwer vorhersehen./mf/ag

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Barclays Bank SB0K9N 18.12.2020 1,40
1,15
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Barclays Bank SR9YKE 19.03.2021 1,20
1,04
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB0K9N, SR9YKE. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.07.2020 / 21:40 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays Neutral

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,35 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,19 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,62%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,20 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,73%
Analyst Name:
Martin Leitgeb 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,50 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Barclays plc

13:21 Uhr Barclays Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:51 Uhr Barclays buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.07.20 Barclays buy UBS AG
02.07.20 Barclays buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.06.20 Barclays buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Barclays Aktie

+24,97%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,97%
Ø Kursziel: 1,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
HSBC
2 £
RBC Capital Markets
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,97%
Ø Kursziel: 1,50
alle Barclays plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:39 Uhr Gerresheimer Outperform
12:37 Uhr HelloFresh Neutral
12:36 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
12:35 Uhr thyssenkrupp verkaufen
12:34 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
12:32 Uhr Telefonica Underweight
12:31 Uhr BP Neutral
12:30 Uhr Barclays Neutral
12:30 Uhr Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Outperform
12:29 Uhr K+S Hold
12:27 Uhr Fielmann Hold
12:25 Uhr BMW Halten
12:25 Uhr QIAGEN Halten
12:24 Uhr Daimler Halten
12:22 Uhr Air France-KLM Outperform
12:21 Uhr Zur Rose Neutral
12:20 Uhr ADO Properties buy
12:11 Uhr Lufthansa market-perform
12:11 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector Perform
12:10 Uhr RATIONAL Underperform
12:10 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group Sell
12:09 Uhr GEA Sector Perform
12:09 Uhr HSBC Conviction Buy List
12:06 Uhr Bayer Outperform
12:05 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
12:05 Uhr Symrise market-perform
12:05 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
12:04 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
12:04 Uhr Evonik Outperform
12:04 Uhr Siemens Outperform
12:00 Uhr Salzgitter Underweight
11:57 Uhr BASF market-perform
11:55 Uhr KION GROUP buy
11:55 Uhr Schneider Electric Outperform
11:54 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor buy
11:53 Uhr SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner buy
11:53 Uhr Siemens Healthineers kaufen
11:01 Uhr Akzo Nobel buy
10:59 Uhr Barclays buy
10:59 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group Hold
10:58 Uhr HSBC Sell
10:53 Uhr Gerresheimer buy
10:52 Uhr HelloFresh buy
09:57 Uhr HelloFresh buy
09:52 Uhr GK SOFTWARE Kaufen
09:00 Uhr Gerresheimer buy
08:44 Uhr Gerresheimer Neutral
08:38 Uhr HelloFresh Outperform
07:19 Uhr Airbus overweight
07:18 Uhr K+S Sell

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen