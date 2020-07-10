|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Barclays plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,35 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,19 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,62%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,20 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Martin Leitgeb
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,50 £
|13:21 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:51 Uhr
|Barclays buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.20
|Barclays buy
|UBS AG
|02.07.20
|Barclays buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.06.20
|Barclays buy
|UBS AG
|13:21 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:51 Uhr
|Barclays buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.20
|Barclays buy
|UBS AG
|02.07.20
|Barclays buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.06.20
|Barclays buy
|UBS AG
|11:51 Uhr
|Barclays buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.20
|Barclays buy
|UBS AG
|02.07.20
|Barclays buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.06.20
|Barclays buy
|UBS AG
|22.06.20
|Barclays buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.18
|Barclays Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|23.02.18
|Barclays Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.02.18
|Barclays Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.18
|Barclays Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.01.18
|Barclays Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:21 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.20
|Barclays Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.05.20
|Barclays Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|29.04.20
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.20
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:39 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|12:37 Uhr
|HelloFresh Neutral
|12:36 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
|12:35 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp verkaufen
|12:34 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|12:32 Uhr
|Telefonica Underweight
|12:31 Uhr
|BP Neutral
|12:30 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|12:30 Uhr
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Outperform
|12:29 Uhr
|K+S Hold
|12:27 Uhr
|Fielmann Hold
|12:25 Uhr
|BMW Halten
|12:25 Uhr
|QIAGEN Halten
|12:24 Uhr
|Daimler Halten
|12:22 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Outperform
|12:21 Uhr
|Zur Rose Neutral
|12:20 Uhr
|ADO Properties buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Lufthansa market-perform
|12:11 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector Perform
|12:10 Uhr
|RATIONAL Underperform
|12:10 Uhr
|Lloyds Banking Group Sell
|12:09 Uhr
|GEA Sector Perform
|12:09 Uhr
|HSBC Conviction Buy List
|12:06 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|12:05 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|12:05 Uhr
|Symrise market-perform
|12:05 Uhr
|Givaudan Underperform
|12:04 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|12:04 Uhr
|Evonik Outperform
|12:04 Uhr
|Siemens Outperform
|12:00 Uhr
|Salzgitter Underweight
|11:57 Uhr
|BASF market-perform
|11:55 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|11:55 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Outperform
|11:54 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|11:53 Uhr
|SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner buy
|11:53 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers kaufen
|11:01 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel buy
|10:59 Uhr
|Barclays buy
|10:59 Uhr
|Lloyds Banking Group Hold
|10:58 Uhr
|HSBC Sell
|10:53 Uhr
|Gerresheimer buy
|10:52 Uhr
|HelloFresh buy
|09:57 Uhr
|HelloFresh buy
|09:52 Uhr
|GK SOFTWARE Kaufen
|09:00 Uhr
|Gerresheimer buy
|08:44 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|08:38 Uhr
|HelloFresh Outperform
|07:19 Uhr
|Airbus overweight
|07:18 Uhr
|K+S Sell
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan