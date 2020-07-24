|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Barclays plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,35 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,15 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,47%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,11 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,78%
|
Analyst Name:
Jernej Omahen
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,47 £
|24.07.20
|Barclays Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|24.07.20
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.20
|Barclays Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.07.20
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.07.20
|Barclays buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:45 Uhr
|Novartis neutral
|10:44 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Outperform
|10:42 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|10:42 Uhr
|Rheinmetall buy
|10:41 Uhr
|Ryanair buy
|09:58 Uhr
|SAP Conviction Buy List
|07:57 Uhr
|LOréal overweight
|07:41 Uhr
|ASML NV overweight
|27.07.20
|SAP Outperform
|27.07.20
|Daimler buy
|27.07.20
|SAP buy
|27.07.20
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy
|27.07.20
|Bayer buy
|27.07.20
|Rheinmetall buy
|27.07.20
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|27.07.20
|CompuGroup Medical Reduce
|27.07.20
|Delivery Hero buy
|27.07.20
|SAP buy
|27.07.20
|Ryanair buy
|27.07.20
|Fraport Halten
|27.07.20
|Ryanair buy
|27.07.20
|SAP overweight
|27.07.20
|Apple overweight
|27.07.20
|Ryanair overweight
|27.07.20
|Aroundtown SA buy
|27.07.20
|MTU Aero Engines Underweight
|27.07.20
|Airbus Neutral
|27.07.20
|Ryanair Outperform
|27.07.20
|SAP buy
|24.07.20
|JOST Werke overweight
|24.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|24.07.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|24.07.20
|Commerzbank Neutral
|24.07.20
|Vodafone Group overweight
|24.07.20
|Nestlé add
|24.07.20
|Unilever Sell
|24.07.20
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|24.07.20
|RELX Outperform
|24.07.20
|ASML NV buy
|24.07.20
|Amazon Outperform
|24.07.20
|AIXTRON Hold
|24.07.20
|Amadeus FiRe buy
|24.07.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|24.07.20
|Intel Underweight
|24.07.20
|Software Halten
|24.07.20
|Daimler Halten
|24.07.20
|AIXTRON Verkaufen
|24.07.20
|Intel Underperform
|24.07.20
|Iberdrola SA Outperform
|24.07.20
|UBS Equal-Weight
