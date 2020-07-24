finanzen.net
Barclays Aktie WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

1,22EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,43%
12:25:08
XETRA
24.07.2020 10:31

Barclays Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Barclays vor Zahlen der europäischen Banken zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Pence belassen. Die Finanzhäuser dürften im Schnitt gut, aber nicht großartig abgeschnitten haben, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für Barclays aktualisierte Omahen seine Prognosen bis 2024, um die jüngsten Sektortrends abzubilden./la/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.07.2020 / 21:18 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays Neutral

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,35 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,15 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,47%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,11 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,78%
Analyst Name:
Jernej Omahen 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,47 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

