NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Pence belassen. Der bereinigte Vorsteuergewinn liege um 27 Prozent unter der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Martin Leitgeb in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Das Investment Banking sei stark gewesen, während die Wertberichtigungen der britischen Großbank höher ausgefallen seien als erwartet./bek/fba