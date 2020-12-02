  • Suche
Barclays Aktie WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

1,64EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,33%
10:44:54
XETRA
04.12.2020 11:06

Barclays Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Barclays von 145 auf 150 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Martin Leitgeb wies in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie darauf hin, dass die Bank of England das Dividendenverbot für die Institute womöglich bald aufheben könnte. Die Kurszielanhebung für Barclays resultiere letztlich aus einer Verschiebung des Bewertungshorizonts in die Zukunft./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.12.2020 / 21:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays Neutral

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,49 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,54%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,49 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,71%
Analyst Name:
Martin Leitgeb 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,52 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Barclays plc

11:06 Uhr Barclays Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.12.20 Barclays buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.12.20 Barclays buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.11.20 Barclays Neutral Credit Suisse Group
23.11.20 Barclays overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele Barclays Aktie

+2,14%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,14%
Ø Kursziel: 1,52
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
Morgan Stanley
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
RBC Capital Markets
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,14%
Ø Kursziel: 1,52
alle Barclays plc Kursziele

