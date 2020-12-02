Aktie in diesem Artikel Barclays plc 1,64 EUR

-0,33% Charts

News

Analysen Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen Barclays plc 1,64 EUR -0,33% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Barclays von 145 auf 150 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Martin Leitgeb wies in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie darauf hin, dass die Bank of England das Dividendenverbot für die Institute womöglich bald aufheben könnte. Die Kurszielanhebung für Barclays resultiere letztlich aus einer Verschiebung des Bewertungshorizonts in die Zukunft./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.12.2020 / 21:21 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.