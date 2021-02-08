  • Suche
Barclays Aktie WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

1,69EUR
-0,09EUR
-5,06%
16:42:19
XETRA
1,47GBP
-0,08GBP
-5,07%
17:16:45
BTE
18.02.2021 12:56

Barclays Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 195 Pence belassen. Der bereinigte Vorsteuergewinn der Großbank sei mehr als doppelt so hoch ausgefallen wie von Analysten im Schnitt erwartet, schrieb Analyst Martin Leitgeb in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Zudem verwies er auf die starke Entwicklung im Investmentbanking-Geschäft und auch die gute Performance im Heimatmarkt Großbritannien./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.02.2021 / 07:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays Neutral

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,95 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,48 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,48%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,47 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,76%
Analyst Name:
Martin Leitgeb 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,74 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Barclays plc

