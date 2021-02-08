Aktie in diesem Artikel Barclays plc 1,69 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 195 Pence belassen. Der bereinigte Vorsteuergewinn der Großbank sei mehr als doppelt so hoch ausgefallen wie von Analysten im Schnitt erwartet, schrieb Analyst Martin Leitgeb in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Zudem verwies er auf die starke Entwicklung im Investmentbanking-Geschäft und auch die gute Performance im Heimatmarkt Großbritannien./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.02.2021 / 07:44 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.