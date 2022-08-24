NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Barclays von 190 auf 200 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Raul Sinha passte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Bewertungsmodelle für britische Banken an die veränderten Zinsaussichten an. Für Barclays erhöhte er seine Prognosen für den Gewinn je Aktie 2023 und 2024./ajx/mis