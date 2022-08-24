|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Barclays plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,68 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Raul Sinha
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,43 £
|14:21 Uhr
|Barclays Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:16 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.08.22
|Barclays Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.08.22
|Barclays Buy
|UBS AG
|01.08.22
|Barclays Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:21 Uhr
|Barclays Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:16 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.08.22
|Barclays Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.08.22
|Barclays Buy
|UBS AG
|01.08.22
|Barclays Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.08.22
|Barclays Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.08.22
|Barclays Buy
|UBS AG
|28.07.22
|Barclays Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.07.22
|Barclays Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.06.22
|Barclays Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.18
|Barclays Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|23.02.18
|Barclays Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.02.18
|Barclays Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.18
|Barclays Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.01.18
|Barclays Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:21 Uhr
|Barclays Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:16 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.22
|Barclays Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Barclays Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.22
|Barclays Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:31 Uhr
|Zalando Kaufen
|16:01 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Underweight
|15:52 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|15:52 Uhr
|SAFRAN Overweight
|15:52 Uhr
|Airbus Overweight
|15:40 Uhr
|Wizz Air Overweight
|15:40 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|15:39 Uhr
|easyJet Underweight
|15:39 Uhr
|Ryanair Overweight
|14:42 Uhr
|BP Overweight
|14:31 Uhr
|Glencore Outperform
|14:30 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|13:58 Uhr
|Stabilus Overweight
|13:39 Uhr
|ING Group Overweight
|13:34 Uhr
|Barclays Sector Perform
|13:34 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|13:33 Uhr
|HSBC Outperform
|13:33 Uhr
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|13:32 Uhr
|UBS Outperform
|13:27 Uhr
|Intel Underperform
|13:16 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|13:16 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|13:06 Uhr
|Lloyds Banking Group Buy
|13:03 Uhr
|Oracle Hold
|13:03 Uhr
|Microsoft Buy
|12:58 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|12:55 Uhr
|Prudential Buy
|12:53 Uhr
|Flutter Entertainment Buy
|12:52 Uhr
|UBS Overweight
|12:52 Uhr
|Santander Neutral
|12:52 Uhr
|BBVA Neutral
|12:34 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Overweight
|12:34 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Neutral
|12:32 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|12:29 Uhr
|Vantage Towers Underweight
|12:28 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|12:28 Uhr
|HSBC Neutral
|12:28 Uhr
|Lloyds Banking Group Overweight
|12:25 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Underperform
|12:25 Uhr
|Siemens Underperform
|12:25 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Underperform
|12:25 Uhr
|KION GROUP Underperform
|12:17 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|12:09 Uhr
|UniCredit Neutral
|12:03 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
|11:25 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Sell
|11:19 Uhr
|BT Group Overweight
|11:19 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
|11:18 Uhr
|Telefonica Underweight
|11:18 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan