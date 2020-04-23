NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Das starke Abschneiden im Investmentbanking sei der Glanzpunkt gewesen, schrieb Analyst Raul Sinha in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er verwies zudem auf die günstige Bewertung./ajx/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 06:38 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 08:01 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.