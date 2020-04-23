finanzen.net

Barclays Aktie WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

1,21EUR
+0,08EUR
+7,38%
11:39:27
XETRA
1,05GBP
+0,08GBP
+8,66%
12:10:34
BTE
29.04.2020 11:56

Barclays overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Das starke Abschneiden im Investmentbanking sei der Glanzpunkt gewesen, schrieb Analyst Raul Sinha in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er verwies zudem auf die günstige Bewertung./ajx/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 06:38 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 08:01 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays overweight

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
70,94%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
71,15%
Analyst Name:
Raul Sinha 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,72 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Barclays Aktie

+63,76%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +63,76%
Ø Kursziel: 1,72
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
RBC Capital Markets
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
HSBC
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +63,76%
Ø Kursziel: 1,72
alle Barclays plc Kursziele

