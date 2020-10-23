NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 160 Pence belassen. Analyst Raul Sinha erhöhte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Prognose für den bereinigten Gewinn je Aktie in diesem Jahr sowie seine Schätzungen für die Kernkapitalquoten der britischen Bank bis 2022./la/bek