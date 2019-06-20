|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Barnes & Noble Inc.
|Analyst:
Gabelli & Co
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
6,71 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
6,71 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|12:39 Uhr
|BarnesNoble Hold
|Gabelli & Co
|17.12.2018
|BarnesNoble Buy
|Craig Hallum
|07.09.2018
|BarnesNoble Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|12.10.2015
|BarnesNoble Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|27.02.2015
|BarnesNoble Buy
|Maxim Group
|17.12.2018
|BarnesNoble Buy
|Craig Hallum
|07.09.2018
|BarnesNoble Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|12.10.2015
|BarnesNoble Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|27.02.2015
|BarnesNoble Buy
|Maxim Group
|05.02.2007
|Update Barnes & Noble Inc.: Overweight
|Prudential Securities
|12:39 Uhr
|BarnesNoble Hold
|Gabelli & Co
|15.08.2012
|BarnesNoble hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|06.01.2011
|BarnesNoble neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.09.2006
|Barnes & Noble neutral
|Goldman Sachs
|09.02.2006
|Update Barnes & Noble Inc.: Hold
|Deutsche Securities
|14.08.2009
|Barnes & Noble underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.07.2005
|Update Barnes & Noble Inc.: Underperform
|Goldman Sachs
