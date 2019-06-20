finanzen.net

Barnes Noble Aktie WKN: 887840 / ISIN: US0677741094
Symbol: BKS

5,87EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,12%
08:08:31
STU
6,71USD
+0,07USD
+1,05%
20.06.2019
NYSE
21.06.2019 12:39
BarnesNoble Hold (Gabelli & Co)

Der Analyst Gabelli & Co hat Barnes & Noble Inc. von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: BarnesNoble Hold

Unternehmen:
Barnes & Noble Inc.		Analyst:
Gabelli & Co		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
6,71 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
6,71 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Barnes & Noble Inc.

12:39 UhrBarnesNoble HoldGabelli & Co
12:39 UhrBarnesNoble HoldGabelli & Co
Nachrichten zu Barnes & Noble Inc.

