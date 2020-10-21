Aktie in diesem Artikel Bayer 42,88 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Bayer mit Blick auf einen Zukauf auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro belassen. Die angekündigte Übernahme von Asklepios Biopharmaceutical werte er strategisch positiv, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Kurz- bis mittelfristig dürften aber Fortschritte bei den Glyphosat-Rechtsstreitigkeiten sowie die Dynamik im Agrarchemiegeschäft die Aktienkursentwicklung diktieren./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 09:26 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.