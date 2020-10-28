Aktie in diesem Artikel Bayer 42,07 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Bayer nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 77 Euro belassen. Das Agrarchemiegeschäft der Leverkusener sei schwächer als erwartet gewesen, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Der Ausblick entspreche aber den Erwartungen./ag/la