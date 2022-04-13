Aktie in diesem Artikel Befesa 61,10 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Befesa nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 93 Euro belassen. Höhere Preise hätten im ersten Quartal den Inflationsdruck beim Recycling-Spezialisten wettgemacht, schrieb Analyst Moomal Irfan in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Das habe er auch so erwartet. Mit Blick auf das Ziel für das operative Jahresergebnis liege der Konsens bereits am oberen Ende./ck/la