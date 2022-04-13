  • Suche
Befesa Aktie

61,10EUR
-4,75EUR
-7,21%
12:00:04
STU
61,30EUR
-5,70EUR
-8,51%
10:31:49
CHX

WKN: A2H5Z1 / ISIN: LU1704650164

26.04.2022 11:41

Befesa Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Befesa nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 93 Euro belassen. Höhere Preise hätten im ersten Quartal den Inflationsdruck beim Recycling-Spezialisten wettgemacht, schrieb Analyst Moomal Irfan in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Das habe er auch so erwartet. Mit Blick auf das Ziel für das operative Jahresergebnis liege der Konsens bereits am oberen Ende./ck/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 07:17 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Befesa Buy

Unternehmen:
Befesa		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
93,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
65,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
42,64%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
61,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52,21%
Analyst Name:
Moomal Irfan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
79,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Befesa Aktie

+30,52%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +30,52%
Ø Kursziel: 79,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
70,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
93,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
79,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
77,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +30,52%
Ø Kursziel: 79,75
alle Befesa Kursziele

