Aktie in diesem Artikel Befesa 60,75 EUR

-7,74% Charts

News

Analysen

Befesa 60,75 EUR -7,74% Charts

News

Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Befesa auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Der Industrie-Recycler habe im ersten Quartal die Erwartungen erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Oscar Val Mas am Dienstag in einer ersten Reaktion. Wichtiger sei aber die nun mit 220 bis 270 Millionen Euro avisierte Zielspanne für das operative Jahresergebnis (Ebitda). Auch wenn der Mittelpunkt leicht unter den Schätzungen liege, dürfte sich am Marktkonsens wenig tun, glaubt Val Mas./ag/la