NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Carrefour nach einem Zukauf in Taiwan auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 14 Euro belassen. Die Übernahme sei ein kleinerer Deal, schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das asiatische Land sei aber eines der profitabelsten für den Handelskonzern. Eine fortdauernde Konsolidierung in Taiwan sei positiv./bek/edh



