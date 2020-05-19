finanzen.net
Carrefour Aktie WKN: 852362 / ISIN: FR0000120172

13,89EUR
+0,35EUR
+2,58%
14:14:16
STU
13,95EUR
+0,14EUR
+1,05%
15:11:29
BTE
02.06.2020 13:21

Carrefour Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Carrefour nach einem Zukauf in Taiwan auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 14 Euro belassen. Die Übernahme sei ein kleinerer Deal, schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das asiatische Land sei aber eines der profitabelsten für den Handelskonzern. Eine fortdauernde Konsolidierung in Taiwan sei positiv./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2020 / 07:45 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Carrefour Neutral

Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
14,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
13,97 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,25%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
13,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,79%
Analyst Name:
Rob Joyce 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
16,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Carrefour S.A.

13:21 Uhr Carrefour Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.05.20 Carrefour Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.04.20 Carrefour buy HSBC
29.04.20 Carrefour Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.20 Carrefour market-perform Bernstein Research
Kursziele Carrefour Aktie

+21,81%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,81%
Ø Kursziel: 16,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Deutsche Bank AG
15,00 €
UBS AG
23 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
19 €
Bernstein Research
15,00 €
HSBC
19,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15 €
Barclays Capital
18 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,81%
Ø Kursziel: 16,92
