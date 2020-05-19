|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
14,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
13,97 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,25%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,79%
|
Analyst Name:
Rob Joyce
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
16,92 €
|13:21 Uhr
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.20
|Carrefour Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.20
|Carrefour buy
|HSBC
|29.04.20
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.20
|Carrefour market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13:21 Uhr
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.20
|Carrefour Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.20
|Carrefour buy
|HSBC
|29.04.20
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.20
|Carrefour market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.04.20
|Carrefour buy
|HSBC
|16.03.20
|Carrefour buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.03.20
|Carrefour overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.20
|Carrefour buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.02.20
|Carrefour buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.02.20
|Carrefour Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.20
|Carrefour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.01.20
|Carrefour Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.19
|Carrefour Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.10.19
|Carrefour Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|13:21 Uhr
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.20
|Carrefour Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.20
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.20
|Carrefour market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.04.20
|Carrefour Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
