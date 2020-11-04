  • Suche
Carrefour Aktie WKN: 852362 / ISIN: FR0000120172

17,47EUR
+2,18EUR
+14,22%
17:13:01
FSE
17,56EUR
+2,09EUR
+13,48%
17:50:05
GVIE
13.01.2021 14:31

Carrefour Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Carrefour auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 14,90 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie anlässlich des bekannt gewordenen Interesses der kanadischen Alimentation Couche-Tard . Abgesehen von möglichen Kosteneinsparungen erschließe sich der Sinn nicht sofort. Synergien im Lebensmittelhandel hätten sich historisch in erster Linie national ergeben und nicht über Ländergrenzen hinweg./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2021 / 08:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Carrefour Neutral

Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
14,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
17,55 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,10%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
17,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,71%
Analyst Name:
Rob Joyce 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
16,23 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Carrefour S.A.

14:31 Uhr Carrefour Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:21 Uhr Carrefour kaufen DZ BANK
04.11.20 Carrefour Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.10.20 Carrefour buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.10.20 Carrefour overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Carrefour Aktie

-7,08%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -7,08%
Ø Kursziel: 16,23
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
14,5
15
15,5
16
16,5
17
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16,00 €
UBS AG
17,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
17 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -7,08%
Ø Kursziel: 16,23
alle Carrefour S.A. Kursziele

