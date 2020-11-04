Aktie in diesem Artikel Carrefour S.A. 17,47 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Carrefour auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 14,90 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie anlässlich des bekannt gewordenen Interesses der kanadischen Alimentation Couche-Tard . Abgesehen von möglichen Kosteneinsparungen erschließe sich der Sinn nicht sofort. Synergien im Lebensmittelhandel hätten sich historisch in erster Linie national ergeben und nicht über Ländergrenzen hinweg./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2021 / 08:17 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.