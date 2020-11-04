|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
14,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
17,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,10%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
17,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,71%
|
Analyst Name:
Rob Joyce
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
16,23 €
|14:31 Uhr
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:21 Uhr
|Carrefour kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.20
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.20
|Carrefour buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.20
|Carrefour overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:21 Uhr
|Carrefour kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.10.20
|Carrefour buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.20
|Carrefour overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.20
|Carrefour overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.20
|Carrefour buy
|UBS AG
|27.02.20
|Carrefour Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.20
|Carrefour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.01.20
|Carrefour Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.19
|Carrefour Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.10.19
|Carrefour Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|14:31 Uhr
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.20
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.08.20
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.20
|Carrefour Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.20
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
