NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Carrefour nach Zahlen von 17 auf 19 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die heimische Geschäftsentwicklung der französischen Supermarktkette verbessere sich und der Fokus des Managements liege zunehmend auf dem freien Barmittelzufluss, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem hätten bereits vor den Zahlen die günstige Bewertung, die Marktanteilsstabilisierung in Frankreich und das Brasilien-Geschäft für die Aktie gesprochen. Sie profitiere auch von der laufenden Marktrotation von Wachstumstiteln hin zu unterbewerteten Aktien./gl/mis