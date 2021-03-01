  • Suche
Carrefour Aktie WKN: 852362 / ISIN: FR0000120172

14,27EUR
-0,06EUR
-0,42%
09:13:50
STU
01.03.2021 08:26

Carrefour overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Carrefour nach Zahlen von 17 auf 19 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die heimische Geschäftsentwicklung der französischen Supermarktkette verbessere sich und der Fokus des Managements liege zunehmend auf dem freien Barmittelzufluss, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem hätten bereits vor den Zahlen die günstige Bewertung, die Marktanteilsstabilisierung in Frankreich und das Brasilien-Geschäft für die Aktie gesprochen. Sie profitiere auch von der laufenden Marktrotation von Wachstumstiteln hin zu unterbewerteten Aktien./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2021 / 21:42 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2021 / 02:23 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Carrefour overweight

Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
19,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
14,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,49%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
14,27 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,19%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
16,86 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Carrefour S.A.

01.03.21 Carrefour overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.01.21 Carrefour buy UBS AG
18.01.21 Carrefour Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.01.21 Carrefour buy Kepler Cheuvreux
13.01.21 Carrefour Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Carrefour S.A.

Dank Home Office
Carrefour verspürt Rückenwind durch Corona
Der französische Supermarktriese Carrefour hat 2020 Rückenwind durch den Corona-Lockdown in Frankreich und den Trend zum Home Office verspürt.
28.01.21
Should Value Investors Buy Carrefour SA (CRRFY) Stock? (Zacks)
19.02.21
Carrefour legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
18.02.21
Aktionäre von Carrefour erhalten höhere Dividende (MyDividends)
18.02.21
Carrefour verspürt Rückenwind durch Corona (dpa-afx)
10.02.21
French corporate nationalism comes to fore with Carrefour veto (Financial Times)
10.02.21
French corporate nationalism comes to fore with Carrefour veto (Financial Times)
04.02.21
Carrefour unveils concept behind rebranding of Wellcome stores (EN, Chinapost)
31.01.21
Januar 2021: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Carrefour-Aktie (finanzen.net)

mehr Carrefour S.A. News
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Carrefour Aktie

+18,19%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,19%
Ø Kursziel: 16,86
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
15
15,5
16
16,5
17
17,5
18
18,5
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15 €
UBS AG
17,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
17 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,19%
Ø Kursziel: 16,86
alle Carrefour S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

07:42 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
07:03 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
07:02 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton overweight
07:01 Uhr Kering overweight
06:56 Uhr HelloFresh overweight
06:55 Uhr Siemens Energy buy
06:55 Uhr SAFRAN Equal weight
06:49 Uhr Siemens buy
02.03.21 Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform
02.03.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
02.03.21 HUGO BOSS Neutral
02.03.21 SAFRAN buy
02.03.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
02.03.21 ExxonMobil buy
02.03.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media kaufen
02.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
02.03.21 PATRIZIA Immobilien Halten
02.03.21 SAFRAN Neutral
02.03.21 Henkel vz. Neutral
02.03.21 Valeo SA overweight
02.03.21 AIXTRON Halten
02.03.21 BASF Halten
02.03.21 Danone Underperform
02.03.21 Sanofi Sell
02.03.21 Airbus Hold
02.03.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
02.03.21 KION GROUP buy
02.03.21 Fraport buy
02.03.21 Danone buy
02.03.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
02.03.21 KION GROUP Sell
02.03.21 Flutter Entertainment buy
02.03.21 Danone Neutral
02.03.21 Allianz buy
02.03.21 Medios buy
02.03.21 Sixt buy
02.03.21 Danone Neutral
02.03.21 BAT overweight
02.03.21 PUMA buy
02.03.21 KION GROUP buy
02.03.21 BMW buy
02.03.21 TeamViewer buy
02.03.21 Sixt buy
02.03.21 ING Group buy
02.03.21 Amadeus IT Neutral
02.03.21 EssilorLuxottica Neutral
02.03.21 KION GROUP buy
02.03.21 AstraZeneca buy
02.03.21 HelloFresh Neutral
02.03.21 Danone overweight

