|Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
15,50 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
15,58 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,51%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
15,58 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,51%
|Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
17,68 EUR
|08:01 Uhr
|Carrefour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.2019
|Carrefour buy
|UBS AG
|08.10.2019
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.10.2019
|Carrefour Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.10.2019
|Carrefour Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.10.2019
|Carrefour buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.2019
|Carrefour buy
|HSBC
|26.07.2019
|Carrefour buy
|UBS AG
|26.06.2019
|Carrefour buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.06.2019
|Carrefour buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.10.2019
|Carrefour Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.10.2019
|Carrefour Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.10.2019
|Carrefour Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.09.2019
|Carrefour Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.2019
|Carrefour Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:01 Uhr
|Carrefour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.08.2019
|Carrefour Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.08.2019
|Carrefour Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.07.2019
|Carrefour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.06.2019
|Carrefour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
