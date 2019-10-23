NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Carrefour nach Umsatzzahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 15,50 Euro belassen. Die flächenbereinigten Erlöse auf dem französischen Heimatmarkt hätten die Erwartungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Insgesamt sei es ein schwaches Quartal des Handelskonzerns gewesen./edh/he



