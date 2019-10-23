finanzen.net
Trading Masters - Das Börsenspiel des Jahres +++ Preise im Wert von über 100.000  +++ Exklusive Trader-Schulungen +++ Kostenlos teilnehmen! -w-

Carrefour Aktie WKN: 852362 / ISIN: FR0000120172

15,10EUR
-0,38EUR
-2,45%
08:05:04
STU
15,58EUR
+0,10EUR
+0,61%
22.10.2019
GVIE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
23.10.2019 08:01
Bewerten
(0)

Carrefour Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Carrefour nach Umsatzzahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 15,50 Euro belassen. Die flächenbereinigten Erlöse auf dem französischen Heimatmarkt hätten die Erwartungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Insgesamt sei es ein schwaches Quartal des Handelskonzerns gewesen./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 18:22 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 18:31 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung

Passende Produkte der SOCIETE GENERALE

NameWKNHebelKurs
Endlos Turbo auf Carrefour
Short
SR42YM17,17
0,10
Nur 2,50  pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SR42YM. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.

Zusammenfassung: Carrefour Underweight

Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
15,50 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		Kurs*:
15,58 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,51%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		Kurs aktuell:
15,58 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,51%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
17,68 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Carrefour S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08:01 UhrCarrefour UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.10.2019Carrefour buyUBS AG
08.10.2019Carrefour NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.10.2019Carrefour Equal weightBarclays Capital
07.10.2019Carrefour HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.10.2019Carrefour buyUBS AG
09.09.2019Carrefour buyHSBC
26.07.2019Carrefour buyUBS AG
26.06.2019Carrefour buyKepler Cheuvreux
26.06.2019Carrefour buyKepler Cheuvreux
08.10.2019Carrefour NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.10.2019Carrefour Equal weightBarclays Capital
07.10.2019Carrefour HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.09.2019Carrefour HoldDeutsche Bank AG
31.07.2019Carrefour HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:01 UhrCarrefour UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.08.2019Carrefour UnderperformBernstein Research
05.08.2019Carrefour UnderperformBernstein Research
26.07.2019Carrefour UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.06.2019Carrefour UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Carrefour S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Carrefour S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Zahlen wie erwartet
Carrefour mit Umsatzplus dank guter Geschäfte in Lateinamerika
Gut laufende Geschäfte in Lateinamerika haben die Umsätze des französischen Handelskonzerns Carrefour im dritten Quartal gestützt.
30.09.19
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Carrefour-Aktie im September 2019 (finanzen.net)
31.08.19
Analysten sehen bei Carrefour-Aktie weniger Potenzial (finanzen.net)
20.08.19
Carrefour setzt in Polen auf kleinere Formate (Nov-Ost.info)
09.08.19
Citi: Carrefour - Das wird eng (finanzen.net)
09.08.19
Citi: Carrefour - Das wird eng (finanzen.net)
05.08.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein senkt Carrefour auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 15,50 Euro (dpa-afx)
31.07.19
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Carrefour-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
28.07.19
Carrefour stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Carrefour News
RSS Feed
Carrefour zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Marktausblick

TV-Börsenexperte Markus Koch und die Wertpapierprofis von DJE Kapital nehmen am Donnerstag um 18 Uhr die Kapitalmärkte unter die Lupe. Sie verraten Ihnen, wie Sie sich als Anleger jetzt positionieren sollten. Hier kostenlos anmelden

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Carrefour Aktie

+17,09%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,09%
Ø Kursziel: 17,68
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 2
14
16
18
20
22
24
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16 
Kepler Cheuvreux
20,10 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17,80 
Bernstein Research
15,50 
HSBC
21 
Deutsche Bank AG
15 
Barclays Capital
17,50 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15,90 
UBS AG
22,50 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15,50 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,09%
Ø Kursziel: 17,68
alle Carrefour Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

22.10.19adidas Underweight
22.10.19Continental Hold
22.10.19Continental Sector Perform
22.10.19Continental Underweight
22.10.19Sartorius vz Hold
22.10.19SAP SE overweight
22.10.19SAP SE overweight
22.10.19SAP SE Conviction Buy List
22.10.19SAP SE Conviction Buy List
22.10.19Deutsche Bank Neutral
22.10.19SAP SE Outperform
22.10.19SAP SE Outperform
22.10.19RWE Conviction Buy List
22.10.19Bayer buy
22.10.19Sartorius vz Verkaufen
22.10.19SAP SE buy
22.10.19SAP SE buy
22.10.19Telefonica Deutschland buy
22.10.19SAP SE Neutral
22.10.19SAP SE Neutral
22.10.19Henkel vz buy
22.10.19Fresenius Medical Care buy
22.10.19Siemens overweight
22.10.19Software Neutral
22.10.19Software buy
22.10.19Software buy
22.10.19Wirecard buy
22.10.19Wirecard buy
22.10.19EVOTEC SE buy
22.10.19AIXTRON SE buy
22.10.19Nemetschek SE buy
22.10.19Software Neutral
22.10.19Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
22.10.19Software buy
22.10.19SAP SE overweight
22.10.19SAP SE overweight
21.10.19SAP SE buy
21.10.19SAP SE buy
21.10.19Deutsche Bank Underperform
21.10.19Bayer Halten

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:18 Uhr
DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich tiefer -- Softbank übernimmt WeWork -- Geregelter Brexit wohl nicht bis Halloween -- Moody's stuft Nestlé herunter -- Nike, Snap, Peugeot im Fokus
Ausland
08:16 Uhr
Ausblick: Nokia präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Sonstiges
08:11 Uhr
Gold: In Reichweite der 1.500-Dollar-Marke
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
TUITUAG00
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400