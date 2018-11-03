finanzen.net

Carrizo Oil Gas Aktie WKN: 908620 / ISIN: US1445771033
Symbol: CRZO

7,90EUR
+0,39EUR
+5,25%
17:43:29
STU
8,89USD
+0,22USD
+2,54%
23:20:00
NAS
19.08.2019 15:09
Carrizo OilGas Hold (Williams Capital)

Der Analyst Williams Capital hat Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: Carrizo OilGas Hold

Unternehmen:
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.		Analyst:
Williams Capital		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
8,67 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
8,89 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

15:09 UhrCarrizo OilGas HoldWilliams Capital
11.01.2019Carrizo OilGas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
10.12.2018Carrizo OilGas NeutralSeaport Global Securities
07.08.2018Carrizo OilGas BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.02.2018Carrizo OilGas BuyWilliams Capital
11.01.2019Carrizo OilGas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
07.08.2018Carrizo OilGas BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.02.2018Carrizo OilGas BuyWilliams Capital
19.12.2017Carrizo OilGas BuySeaport Global Securities
09.11.2017Carrizo OilGas OutperformRBC Capital Markets
15:09 UhrCarrizo OilGas HoldWilliams Capital
10.12.2018Carrizo OilGas NeutralSeaport Global Securities
09.12.2016Carrizo OilGas NeutralSeaport Global Securities
06.10.2016Carrizo OilGas NeutralMizuho
10.08.2015Carrizo OilGas In-lineImperial Capital
21.06.2017Carrizo OilGas SellSeaport Global Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

10.08.19
Carrizo Oil Gas: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
10.05.19
Carrizo Oil Gas legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Ausblick: Carrizo Oil Gas gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
23.02.19
Ausblick: Carrizo Oil Gas veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.11.18
Ausblick: Carrizo Oil Gas gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

