|Unternehmen:
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.
|Analyst:
Williams Capital
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
8,67 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
8,89 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|15:09 Uhr
|Carrizo OilGas Hold
|Williams Capital
|11.01.2019
|Carrizo OilGas Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|10.12.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|07.08.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|27.02.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Williams Capital
|11.01.2019
|Carrizo OilGas Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|07.08.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|27.02.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Williams Capital
|19.12.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|09.11.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:09 Uhr
|Carrizo OilGas Hold
|Williams Capital
|10.12.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|09.12.2016
|Carrizo OilGas Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|06.10.2016
|Carrizo OilGas Neutral
|Mizuho
|10.08.2015
|Carrizo OilGas In-line
|Imperial Capital
|21.06.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Sell
|Seaport Global Securities
|15:16 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Halten
|13:21 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch kaufen
|12:31 Uhr
|Henkel vz Sell
|12:31 Uhr
|Henkel vz Hold
|12:31 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sell
|11:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Post neutral
|11:21 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
|11:11 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz kaufen
|10:56 Uhr
|Bechtle Sell
|08:56 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|08:46 Uhr
|EON SE Hold
|08:21 Uhr
|BASF Hold
|08:11 Uhr
|EON SE Hold
|16.08.19
|BMW Sector Perform
|16.08.19
|1&1 Drillisch kaufen
|16.08.19
|Infineon buy
|16.08.19
|Infineon buy
|16.08.19
|United Internet kaufen
|16.08.19
|Bayer overweight
|16.08.19
|Siemens Healthineers neutral
|16.08.19
|Continental Outperform
|16.08.19
|Continental Outperform
|16.08.19
|New Work SE (ex XING) Hold
|16.08.19
|1&1 Drillisch overweight
|16.08.19
|United Internet overweight
|16.08.19
|RWE Outperform
|16.08.19
|EON SE Outperform
|16.08.19
|MorphoSys Reduce
|16.08.19
|JENOPTIK Hold
|16.08.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|16.08.19
|Daimler market-perform
|16.08.19
|BMW market-perform
|15.08.19
|Continental Neutral
|15.08.19
|CANCOM SE buy
|15.08.19
|EVOTEC SE Hold
|15.08.19
|Continental Hold
|15.08.19
|thyssenkrupp neutral
|15.08.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|15.08.19
|United Internet buy
|15.08.19
|Nordex verkaufen
