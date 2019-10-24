finanzen.net
28.04.2020 20:11

Caterpillar buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Caterpillar nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 144 US-Dollar belassen. Der Hersteller von Bau- und Förderfahrzeugen halte an Ausschüttungen von Free Cashflow an die Aktionäre fest, schrieb Analyst Jerry Revich in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Im zweiten Quartal dürfte die Auslastung der Kapazitäten der Maschinenparks einen Boden finden. Bei sich wieder stabilisierenden Ergebnissen wären die Aktien attraktiv bewertet./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2020 / 07:55 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Caterpillar buy

Unternehmen:
Caterpillar Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 144,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 116,57		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,53%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 115,65		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,51%
Analyst Name:
Jerry Revich 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 144,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

