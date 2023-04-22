Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN 850663
ISIN US1912161007
Symbol KO
Coca-Cola Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Coca-Cola nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 62 US-Dollar belassen. Sowohl der Umsatz als auch der Gewinn des Softdrinkherstellers hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Bonnie Herzog am Montag in einer ersten Reaktion. Sie sei weiter beeindruckt davon, wie stark sich das Unternehmen in einem schwierigen Umfeld behaupte./gl/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2023 / 07:48 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: oneinchpunch / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 62,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 64,82
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,35%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 64,43
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,77%
|
Analyst Name:
Bonnie Herzog
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 67,25
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
