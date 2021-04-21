ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Umsatzzahlen zum ersten Quartal von 57 auf 60 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die starke Erholung in China lasse auch erwarten, dass das Wachstum in den USA sich wieder beschleunigen werde, schrieb Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er rechne damit, dass die Umsätze sich in den kommenden ein bis zwei Quartalen angesichts der raschen US-Impfkampagne deutlich erholen werden./ck/tih