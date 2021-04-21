  • Suche
Die Lieblings-Investments der Deutschen - Auf welche Anlagen Sparer in einer Welt ohne Zinsen setzen - und was das langfristig bedeutet.-w-

Coca-Cola Aktie WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

45,06EUR
-0,54EUR
-1,18%
18:11:45
STU
54,45USD
+0,01USD
+0,02%
18:07:15
NYSE
21.04.2021 16:11

Coca-Cola Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Umsatzzahlen zum ersten Quartal von 57 auf 60 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die starke Erholung in China lasse auch erwarten, dass das Wachstum in den USA sich wieder beschleunigen werde, schrieb Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er rechne damit, dass die Umsätze sich in den kommenden ein bis zwei Quartalen angesichts der raschen US-Impfkampagne deutlich erholen werden./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.4.2021 / 21:19 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.4.2021 / 21:20 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Outperform

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 60,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 54,62		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,85%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 54,45		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,19%
Analyst Name:
Kaumil Gajrawala 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 58,33
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

Beliebte Investitionsziele
Buffett-Investments 2021: 84 Prozent des Berkshire Hathaway-Depots lassen sich in diese Kategorien einteilen
Berkshire Hathaway-CEO Warren Buffett kann auf eine lange Erfolgsgeschichte zurückblicken. Mit seiner Value-Anlagestrategie konnte er den Markt oftmals schlagen und starke Renditen erzielen. Die Unternehmen aus dem Depot des Starinvestors kommen dabei vor allem aus drei Sektoren.
17:11 Uhr
19.04.21
RSS Feed
Kursziele Coca-Cola Aktie

+7,13%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,13%
Ø Kursziel: 58,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
55
56
57
58
59
60
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
55,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
60,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
60,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,13%
Ø Kursziel: 58,33
alle Coca-Cola Co. Kursziele

