Coca-Cola Aktie

48,50EUR
+0,19EUR
+0,38%
14:43:14
FSE
54,91USD
-0,07USD
-0,13%
14:41:52
NDN

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007 / Symbol: KO

09.12.2021 14:11

Coca-Cola Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Coca-Cola auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 63 US-Dollar belassen. Dank seines überarbeiteten Geschäftsmodells sei der Getränkekonzern auf dem Weg zu einer Wachstumsperiode, schrieb Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Da das Schlimmste der Pandemie vermutlich vorüber sei, rechnet der Experte bestenfalls mit prozentual zweistelligem Umsatzwachstum und Gewinnzuwächsen im hohen einstelligen Prozentbereich - letztere lägen damit über den Konzernzielen./tav/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.12.2021 / 10:26 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Outperform

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 63,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 54,92		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,71%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 54,91		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,73%
Analyst Name:
Kaumil Gajrawala 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 59,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:11 Uhr Coca-Cola Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13:11 Uhr Coca-Cola Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.10.21 Coca-Cola Outperform Credit Suisse Group
28.10.21 Coca-Cola Outperform Credit Suisse Group
28.10.21 Coca-Cola Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

DAX unter 16.000 Punkten -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- KUKA: Dekotierung -- thyssenkrupp-Aktionär Cevian verkauft Teil seiner Beteiligung -- E.ON plant Milliardeninvestitionen -- BioNTech im Fokus
Millionenstrafe für Apple und Amazon in Italien. Ohne drei Stars in Lissabon: BVB-Bosse fordern Sieg und Weiterkommen. Siemens Energy erhält Großauftrag in Brasilien. Delivery Hero platziert neue Aktien in Mitarbeiterprogramm. Vergleichsvorschlag im Telekom-Prozess wird erörtert. Zoom wächst nach Corona-Boom deutlich langsamer.
08.12.21
Coca-Cola Aktie News: Coca-Cola im Minus (finanzen.net)
07.12.21
Mehr als 300 Punkte Aufschlag im DAX, Sentiment dreht, Carnival, Booking, Baidu, BioNTech im Blick (Lang und Schwarz)
07.12.21
Mehr als 300 Punkte Aufschlag im DAX, Sentiment dreht, Carnival, Booking, Baidu, BioNTech im Blick (Lang und Schwarz)
02.12.21
Zuckerfreie Oreos haben für Mondelez in China faden Beigeschmack (Reuters)
02.12.21
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Coca-Cola, Shopify, Advanced Micro Devices, T-Mobile and HSBC Holdings (Zacks)
01.12.21
Top Stock Reports for Coca-Cola, Shopify & Advanced Micro Devices (Zacks)
01.12.21
Form 4 21344 (rss)
29.11.21
HSBC: Wochenausblick: Zahlen aus aller Welt (finanzen.net)
Kursziele Coca-Cola Aktie

+7,45%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,45%
Ø Kursziel: 59,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
55,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
63,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
59,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,45%
Ø Kursziel: 59,00
