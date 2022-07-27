  • Suche
Coca-Cola Aktie

57,75EUR
+0,30EUR
+0,52%
14:30:17
STU
56,29USD
+0,20USD
+0,36%
17:48:20
NDN

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007 / Symbol: KO

03.10.2022 16:06

Coca-Cola Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola vor Zahlen von 68 auf 64 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Im ersten Halbjahr hätten die Erlöse des Softdrinkherstellers die Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Im dritten Quartal dürfte eine weiter starke Umsatzentwicklung aber von Währungseffekten in den Hintergrund gedrängt werden, Die Sorgen über negative Wechselkurseffekte und eine Rezession hält er mit Blick auf die Kursschwäche der vergangenen Wochen aber für übertrieben./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.10.2022 / 08:29 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Outperform

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 64,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 56,40		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,48%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 56,29		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,70%
Analyst Name:
Kaumil Gajrawala 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 69,40
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.

16:06 Uhr Coca-Cola Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.07.22 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.07.22 Coca-Cola Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.07.22 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.07.22 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

Bärenmarkt
Inflations- und Rezessionsängste schicken Aktien auf Talfahrt: Diese Strategie empfiehlt Fondsmanager Spitznagel jetzt den Anlegern
Nach einer kurzen Sommerrally sind die Börsenindizes seit Wochen wieder in einem scharfen Abwärtstrend gefangen. Der DAX fiel zuletzt auf den tiefsten Stand seit 2020 zurück. Die klassischen Absicherungen von Gold über Anleihen verloren ebenfalls an Wert. Eine große Ausnahme bildet der Universa-Fonds von Mark Spitznagel. Vor kurzem gab der Fondsmanager Kleinanlegern einen Tipp.
30.09.22
Coca-Cola Aktie News: Coca-Cola zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag gestärkt (finanzen.net)
30.09.22
Coca-Cola Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Coca-Cola am Freitagmittag zu (finanzen.net)
30.09.22
Coca-Cola Aktie News: Coca-Cola tendiert am Freitagvormittag fester (finanzen.net)
29.09.22
Coca-Cola: Getränkekonzern muss Edeka nicht beliefern (manager magazin online)
29.09.22
Coca-Cola-Aktie etwas niedriger: Edeka kann Coca-Cola-Lieferstopp nicht durchsetzen (dpa-afx)
29.09.22
Coca-Cola muss Edeka nicht beliefern - einstweilige Verfügung aufgehoben (Spiegel Online)
29.09.22
Im Streit mit Coca-Cola: Edeka hat vor Gericht das Nachsehen (N-TV)
29.09.22
ROUNDUP: Edeka unterliegt im Streit mit Coca-Cola um Lieferstopp-Verbot (dpa-afx)
mehr Coca-Cola Co. News
Kursziele Coca-Cola Aktie

+23,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,29%
Ø Kursziel: 69,40
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
64
66
68
70
72
74
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
70,00 $
UBS AG
70,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
69,00 $
Barclays Capital
74,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
64,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,29%
Ø Kursziel: 69,40
alle Coca-Cola Co. Kursziele

