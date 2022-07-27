|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
$ 64,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 56,40
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,48%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 56,29
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,70%
|
Analyst Name:
Kaumil Gajrawala
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 69,40
|16:06 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:06 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:06 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.18
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.18
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.10.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.21
|Coca-Cola Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
