|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
$ 64,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 63,88
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,19%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 63,85
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,23%
|
Analyst Name:
Kaumil Gajrawala
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 66,75
|11:51 Uhr
|11:51 Uhr
|16.02.18
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.18
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.10.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.21
|Coca-Cola Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
