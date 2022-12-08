Aktie in diesem Artikel Coca-Cola Co. 60,41 EUR

Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Coca-Cola nach einem Treffen mit dem Management auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 64 US-Dollar belassen. Der allgemeine Tenor der Aussagen sei positiv gewesen und habe die günstigen Geschäftsbedingungen des Getränkeriesen widergespiegelt, schrieb Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Management habe sich zuversichtlich gezeigt, die Kosteninflation im kommenden Jahr zu kompensieren. Der Experte geht davon aus, dass die Veränderungen des Portfolios, der Organisationsstruktur und der Unternehmenskultur in den letzten Jahren Coca-Cola auf den richtigen Umsatzweg gebracht haben./edh/jha/

