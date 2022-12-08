  • Suche
Coca-Cola Aktie

60,41EUR
+0,22EUR
+0,37%
12:29:57
STU
63,85USD
+0,04USD
+0,06%
12:44:27
NDN

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007 / Symbol: KO

09.12.2022 11:51

Coca-Cola Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Coca-Cola Outperform
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Coca-Cola nach einem Treffen mit dem Management auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 64 US-Dollar belassen. Der allgemeine Tenor der Aussagen sei positiv gewesen und habe die günstigen Geschäftsbedingungen des Getränkeriesen widergespiegelt, schrieb Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Management habe sich zuversichtlich gezeigt, die Kosteninflation im kommenden Jahr zu kompensieren. Der Experte geht davon aus, dass die Veränderungen des Portfolios, der Organisationsstruktur und der Unternehmenskultur in den letzten Jahren Coca-Cola auf den richtigen Umsatzweg gebracht haben./edh/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2022 / 19:28 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Kestutis Zitinevicius / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Outperform

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 64,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 63,88		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,19%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 63,85		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,23%
Analyst Name:
Kaumil Gajrawala 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 66,75
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.

11:51 Uhr Coca-Cola Outperform Credit Suisse Group
08.12.22 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.10.22 Coca-Cola Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.10.22 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.10.22 Coca-Cola Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

Blick ins Depot
Drittes Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hatte Jeremy Grantham im vergangenen Jahresviertel im Portfolio
Der Marktexperte Jeremy Grantham warnt oft vor einer Blase am Markt, die zu platzen droht. Mit seiner Investmentgesellschaft Grantham, Mayo & van Otterloo (GMO) hält der Börsenkenner jedoch selbst einige Aktien.
08.12.22
Coca-Cola Aktie News: Coca-Cola verteidigt am Donnerstagnachmittag Vortagesniveau (finanzen.net)
08.12.22
Coca-Cola Aktie News: Coca-Cola am Mittag gefragt (finanzen.net)
08.12.22
Coca-Cola Aktie News: Coca-Cola verteidigt Stellung am Vormittag (finanzen.net)
26.11.22
Amazon, Coca-Cola und Check24 dominieren Werbecharts (DWDL)
25.11.22
Preiskampf entschieden - Coca-Cola kehrt in Edeka-Regale zurück (WELT)
25.11.22
Coca-Cola nimmt wieder Bestellungen von Edeka an (Spiegel Online)
25.11.22
Einzelhandel: Coca-Cola und Edeka legen Preisstreit bei - Lieferstopp aufgehoben (Handelsblatt)
25.11.22
Coca-Cola-Aktie: Einigung im Streit zwischen Edeka und Coca-Cola (dpa-afx)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Coca-Cola Aktie

+4,54%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,54%
Ø Kursziel: 66,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
UBS AG
70,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
69,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
64,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
64,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,54%
Ø Kursziel: 66,75
alle Coca-Cola Co. Kursziele

