|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 60,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 51,21
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,16%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 50,88
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,92%
|
Analyst Name:
Nik Modi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 57,50
