Coca-Cola Aktie WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

42,45EUR
-0,36EUR
-0,84%
14:13:49
XETRA
50,88USD
-0,56USD
-1,09%
11.03.2021
NYSE
08.03.2021 13:51

Coca-Cola Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat Coca-Cola von "Sector Perform" auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 55 auf 60 US-Dollar angehoben. Als er im Januar die Aktie des Softgetränkeherstellers abgestuft habe, sei sein Kursziel erreicht gewesen und angesichts steigender Covid-19-Fälle habe er keine neuen Kurstreiber gesehen, schrieb Analyst Nik Modi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Das habe sich inzwischen geändert. Die Corona-Lage scheine sich in den USA und ausgewählten internationalen Märkten zu stabilisieren. Die Mobilität dürfte in den kommenden ein bis zwei Monaten wieder deutlich zunehmen./ck/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2021 / 23:47 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.03.2021 / 00:15 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Outperform

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 60,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 51,21		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,16%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 50,88		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,92%
Analyst Name:
Nik Modi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 57,50
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.

08.03.21 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.02.21 Coca-Cola Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07.01.21 Coca-Cola Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.20 Coca-Cola Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.10.19 Coca-Cola Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Coca-Cola Aktie

+13,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,01%
Ø Kursziel: 57,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
55
56
57
58
59
60
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
55,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
60,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,01%
Ø Kursziel: 57,50
alle Coca-Cola Co. Kursziele

