NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat Coca-Cola von "Sector Perform" auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 55 auf 60 US-Dollar angehoben. Als er im Januar die Aktie des Softgetränkeherstellers abgestuft habe, sei sein Kursziel erreicht gewesen und angesichts steigender Covid-19-Fälle habe er keine neuen Kurstreiber gesehen, schrieb Analyst Nik Modi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Das habe sich inzwischen geändert. Die Corona-Lage scheine sich in den USA und ausgewählten internationalen Märkten zu stabilisieren. Die Mobilität dürfte in den kommenden ein bis zwei Monaten wieder deutlich zunehmen./ck/ag