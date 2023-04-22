DAX 15.905 +0,2%ESt50 4.409 +0,0%TDax 3.314 +1,2%Dow 33.846 +0,1%Nas 12.089 +0,1%Bitcoin 25.068 -0,1%Euro 1,1016 -0,7%Öl 81,32 -0,5%Gold 1.975 -0,4%
Coca-Cola Aktie

WKN 850663

ISIN US1912161007

Symbol KO

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola Overweight

14:51
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Coca-Cola auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 68 US-Dollar belassen. Das Ergebnis des ersten Quartals habe über dem Marktkonsens gelegen, schrieb Analystin Andrea Teixeira in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Sie sprach von imposanten Absatzvolumina und Bruttomargen des Getränkeherstellers./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2023 / 07:55 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2023 / 07:55 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Billion Photos / Shutterstock

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

