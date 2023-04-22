Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN 850663
ISIN US1912161007
Symbol KO
Coca-Cola Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Coca-Cola auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 68 US-Dollar belassen. Das Ergebnis des ersten Quartals habe über dem Marktkonsens gelegen, schrieb Analystin Andrea Teixeira in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Sie sprach von imposanten Absatzvolumina und Bruttomargen des Getränkeherstellers./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2023 / 07:55 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2023 / 07:55 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Billion Photos / Shutterstock
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|BEST Unlimited Bull auf Coca-Cola
|Long
|SB29UZ
|4,42
|1,35
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Coca-Cola
|Long
|SQ3K74
|8,82
|0,68
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 68,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 65,13
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,41%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 64,37
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,64%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrea Teixeira
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 67,25
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
|15:36
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:51
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:36
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:51
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:51
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.18
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.18
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.10.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:36
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.