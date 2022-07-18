  • Suche
Commerzbank Aktie

6,51EUR
-0,09EUR
-1,33%
21:45:03
STU

WKN: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001

20.07.2022 21:31

Commerzbank Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Commerzbank auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 8,20 Euro belassen. Analyst Kian Abouhossein ließ in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie negative Sondereffekte von der polnischen Tochtergesellschaft mBank in seine Schätzungen für das Finanzinstitut einfließen. Für dieses Jahr kürzte er seine bereinigte Gewinnprognose je Aktie um sieben Prozent, für die Folgejahre sei aber alles mehr oder weniger unverändert geblieben./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 18:12 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 18:12 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Commerzbank Neutral

Unternehmen:
Commerzbank		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
8,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
6,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,15%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
6,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,84%
Analyst Name:
Kian Abouhossein 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,28 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Commerzbank

21:31 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.07.22 Commerzbank Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.07.22 Commerzbank Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12.07.22 Commerzbank Equal Weight Barclays Capital
01.07.22 Commerzbank Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
Nachrichten zu Commerzbank

mehr Commerzbank News
Kursziele Commerzbank Aktie

+42,42%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,42%
Ø Kursziel: 9,28
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
8 €
Deutsche Bank AG
11,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
6,00 €
Morgan Stanley
11 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12,00 €
Barclays Capital
8,00 €
UBS AG
9 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
7,00 €
HSBC
10 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
11 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,42%
Ø Kursziel: 9,28
Aktuelle Analysen

20:44 Uhr Netflix Neutral
20:43 Uhr ASML NV Outperform
20:41 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral
20:13 Uhr HeidelbergCement Hold
19:50 Uhr UniCredit Buy
19:50 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
19:41 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
19:38 Uhr HelloFresh Neutral
19:08 Uhr AUTO1 Buy
18:27 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
17:27 Uhr HelloFresh Buy
16:48 Uhr HelloFresh Underperform
16:35 Uhr RWE Outperform
16:13 Uhr Coca-Cola Outperform
16:10 Uhr Coca-Cola Overweight
16:06 Uhr Continental Sell
15:56 Uhr Netflix Equal Weight
15:55 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
14:27 Uhr Akzo Nobel Hold
14:25 Uhr Netflix Hold
13:23 Uhr Novartis Neutral
13:19 Uhr Evonik Underperform
13:16 Uhr Covestro Neutral
13:04 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
13:03 Uhr Novartis Underweight
13:02 Uhr Roche Hold
13:01 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold
13:00 Uhr Software Neutral
12:59 Uhr TeamViewer Neutral
12:59 Uhr Nemetschek Neutral
12:57 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
12:57 Uhr SUSE Buy
12:56 Uhr Netflix Neutral
12:53 Uhr Novartis Sell
12:52 Uhr Volvo (B) Buy
12:52 Uhr ASML NV Overweight
12:52 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Buy
12:51 Uhr Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
12:51 Uhr Continental Sector Perform
12:51 Uhr Akzo Nobel Neutral
12:51 Uhr Bilfinger Buy
12:50 Uhr Continental Neutral
12:50 Uhr Alstom Buy
12:50 Uhr Vossloh Buy
12:45 Uhr ASML NV Neutral
12:42 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
12:38 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
12:37 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
12:36 Uhr Unilever Sell
12:35 Uhr E.ON Neutral

