|Unternehmen:
Commerzbank
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
8,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
6,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,15%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
6,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,84%
|
Analyst Name:
Kian Abouhossein
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,28 €
|21:31 Uhr
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.22
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.07.22
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.07.22
|Commerzbank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.07.22
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.07.22
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.06.22
|Commerzbank Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.05.22
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.22
|Commerzbank Buy
|UBS AG
|13.05.22
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.02.22
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.21
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.21
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.11.21
|Commerzbank Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.10.21
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20:44 Uhr
|Netflix Neutral
|20:43 Uhr
|ASML NV Outperform
|20:41 Uhr
|Commerzbank Neutral
|20:13 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|19:50 Uhr
|UniCredit Buy
|19:50 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|19:41 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
|19:38 Uhr
|HelloFresh Neutral
|19:08 Uhr
|AUTO1 Buy
|18:27 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
|17:27 Uhr
|HelloFresh Buy
|16:48 Uhr
|HelloFresh Underperform
|16:35 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|16:13 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|16:10 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|16:06 Uhr
|Continental Sell
|15:56 Uhr
|Netflix Equal Weight
|15:55 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|14:27 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|14:25 Uhr
|Netflix Hold
|13:23 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|13:19 Uhr
|Evonik Underperform
|13:16 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|13:04 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|13:03 Uhr
|Novartis Underweight
|13:02 Uhr
|Roche Hold
|13:01 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Hold
|13:00 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|12:59 Uhr
|TeamViewer Neutral
|12:59 Uhr
|Nemetschek Neutral
|12:57 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|12:57 Uhr
|SUSE Buy
|12:56 Uhr
|Netflix Neutral
|12:53 Uhr
|Novartis Sell
|12:52 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Buy
|12:52 Uhr
|ASML NV Overweight
|12:52 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Buy
|12:51 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|12:51 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|12:51 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|12:51 Uhr
|Bilfinger Buy
|12:50 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|12:50 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|12:50 Uhr
|Vossloh Buy
|12:45 Uhr
|ASML NV Neutral
|12:42 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|12:38 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|12:37 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Unilever Sell
|12:35 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
