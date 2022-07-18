Aktie in diesem Artikel Commerzbank 6,52 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Commerzbank auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 8,20 Euro belassen. Analyst Kian Abouhossein ließ in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie negative Sondereffekte von der polnischen Tochtergesellschaft mBank in seine Schätzungen für das Finanzinstitut einfließen. Für dieses Jahr kürzte er seine bereinigte Gewinnprognose je Aktie um sieben Prozent, für die Folgejahre sei aber alles mehr oder weniger unverändert geblieben./tih/he