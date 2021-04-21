NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Euro belassen. "Ein über alle Sparten hinweg starkes erstes Quartal", lautete das erste Fazit von Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion. Den Ausblick hätten die Hannoveraner zwar nur bestätigt, höhere Zielsetzungen seien aber wohl nur eine Frage der Zeit./bek/edh