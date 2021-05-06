NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Euro belassen. In allen Sparten habe der Autozulieferer und Reifenhersteller die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Eine Anhebung des Ausblicks mit Vorlage der Kennziffern für das zweite Jahresviertel hält er für wahrscheinlich./ajx/ag