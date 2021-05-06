  • Suche
Continental Aktie WKN: 543900 / ISIN: DE0005439004

114,38EUR
+2,16EUR
+1,92%
14:50:03
STU
07.05.2021 11:06

Continental buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Euro belassen. In allen Sparten habe der Autozulieferer und Reifenhersteller die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Eine Anhebung des Ausblicks mit Vorlage der Kennziffern für das zweite Jahresviertel hält er für wahrscheinlich./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 15:58 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental buy

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
155,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
113,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
36,66%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
114,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,44%
Analyst Name:
Sascha Gommel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
130,07 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AG

Kursziele Continental Aktie

+13,66%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,66%
Ø Kursziel: 130,07
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 10
Sell: 0
90
100
110
120
130
140
150
160
Morgan Stanley
125,00 €
Commerzbank AG
95,00 €
Barclays Capital
130,00 €
Warburg Research
160,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
110,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
125,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
129,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
125,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
122,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
123,00 €
UBS AG
154,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
155,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
118,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,66%
Ø Kursziel: 130,07
