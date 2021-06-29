NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Euro belassen. Das zweite Quartal werde für den Autozuliefersektor wegen einer global niedrigeren Autoproduktion und problematischer Lieferketten wohl schwächer als der Jahresauftakt, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus liege nun indes stark auf den Aussichten für den weiteren Jahresverlauf. Bei Continental bleibt er aber positiv gestimmt, dort gebe es Luft nach oben für die Marktschätzungen vor allem im Reifengeschäft./tih/gl