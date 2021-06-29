  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Continental Aktie

127,52EUR
+0,18EUR
+0,14%
08:26:11
STU
Hier für 0 Euro handeln mit
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
30.06.2021 08:46

Continental buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Euro belassen. Das zweite Quartal werde für den Autozuliefersektor wegen einer global niedrigeren Autoproduktion und problematischer Lieferketten wohl schwächer als der Jahresauftakt, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus liege nun indes stark auf den Aussichten für den weiteren Jahresverlauf. Bei Continental bleibt er aber positiv gestimmt, dort gebe es Luft nach oben für die Marktschätzungen vor allem im Reifengeschäft./tih/gl

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Continental
Long
 SB7WUQ 4,75
2,71
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Continental
Long
 SF0P1A 9,78
1,33
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB7WUQ, SF0P1A. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 15:27 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental buy

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
155,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
126,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,20%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
127,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,55%
Analyst Name:
Sascha Gommel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
133,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

29.06.21 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
28.06.21 Continental Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
28.06.21 Continental buy UBS AG
24.06.21 Continental overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.06.21 Continental buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Continental AG

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG News
RSS Feed
Continental AG zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Continental Aktie

+5,02%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,02%
Ø Kursziel: 133,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 9
Sell: 0
110
120
130
140
150
160
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 €
UBS AG
162,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
130,00 €
Barclays Capital
130,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
115,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
125,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
115,00 €
Morgan Stanley
125,00 €
Warburg Research
160,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
129,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
118,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
127,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
155,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,02%
Ø Kursziel: 133,92
alle Continental AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

07:42 Uhr Vivendi Outperform
07:40 Uhr HUGO BOSS buy
07:39 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
07:35 Uhr Westwing Group buy
07:34 Uhr Zalando buy
07:33 Uhr Zur Rose buy
07:33 Uhr zooplus buy
07:24 Uhr Fraport Hold
07:13 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
07:12 Uhr CEWE Stiftung add
07:12 Uhr Ceconomy St. buy
07:11 Uhr adidas add
07:09 Uhr CTS Eventim Reduce
07:04 Uhr Fielmann buy
07:03 Uhr Zalando Neutral
06:25 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali overweight
29.06.21 BHP Group Outperform
29.06.21 Boeing Conviction Buy List
29.06.21 LOréal overweight
29.06.21 ArcelorMittal overweight
29.06.21 adidas buy
29.06.21 Daimler Outperform
29.06.21 Continental Sector Perform
29.06.21 ASOS buy
29.06.21 Beiersdorf Halten
29.06.21 ExxonMobil overweight
29.06.21 Tesla Neutral
29.06.21 Daimler Outperform
29.06.21 Philips overweight
29.06.21 Roche Neutral
29.06.21 AXA Neutral
29.06.21 Akzo Nobel Neutral
29.06.21 Facebook overweight
29.06.21 Danone Equal-Weight
29.06.21 Unilever buy
29.06.21 Danone Sell
29.06.21 Nestlé overweight
29.06.21 Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
29.06.21 Philips buy
29.06.21 LANXESS buy
29.06.21 Covestro buy
29.06.21 BASF buy
29.06.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
29.06.21 BHP Group Hold
29.06.21 Rio Tinto Hold
29.06.21 ArcelorMittal buy
29.06.21 HELLA Hold
29.06.21 Aumann Hold
29.06.21 Symrise Hold
29.06.21 Ryanair Outperform

Top-Rankings

In diesen Branchen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Brokerage
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen