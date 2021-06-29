|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
155,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
126,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,20%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
127,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,55%
|
Analyst Name:
Sascha Gommel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
133,92 €
|29.06.21
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.06.21
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|24.06.21
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|29.06.21
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.06.21
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|24.06.21
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|28.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|24.06.21
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|07.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|01.06.21
|Continental kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.12.20
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.20
|Continental Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.09.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|Continental Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.21
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.06.21
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.06.21
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.05.21
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.21
|Continental Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
